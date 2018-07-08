Move over, Paris, there’s a new “City of Love” on the scene: New York City, a town of non-functioning subways and high-functioning pizza rats. This summer, NYC transformed from disgustingly-sweaty-place-with-too-many-people into the No. 1 destination for romance and ever-lasting quickie relationships — as the newly engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin chose it as the backdrop of their extremely wholesome yet simultaneously horny love story.

Here, a look at all the activities Bieber and Baldwin have done so far during their romantic time in New York City.

• They cuddled at a deli in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

• They french-kissed across numerous NYC parks.

• He kissed her forehead in a garden in DUMBO.

• They maybe got a puppy. Or just spent time with a puppy.

Photo: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com/247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

• They got a couples massage.

• They attended a church conference.

• They kissed and held hands as she wore a cropped hockey jersey.

Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com/Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

• They drove around the Hamptons (but then his car broke down).

• He defended her honor to a photographer.

• They walked around. A lot.

Photo: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

• They ate breakfast.

• He rolled her suitcase on the street.

We can only imagine where Bieber and Baldwin will take their New York City love next …