Every Wholesomely Horny Activity Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Done in NYC

By
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin love New York City.
Move over, Paris, there’s a new “City of Love” on the scene: New York City, a town of non-functioning subways and high-functioning pizza rats. This summer, NYC transformed from disgustingly-sweaty-place-with-too-many-people into the No. 1 destination for romance and ever-lasting quickie relationships — as the newly engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin chose it as the backdrop of their extremely wholesome yet simultaneously horny love story.

Here, a look at all the activities Bieber and Baldwin have done so far during their romantic time in New York City.

• They cuddled at a deli in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin at deli.
The couple at a romantic deli. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

• They french-kissed across numerous NYC parks.

• He kissed her forehead in a garden in DUMBO.

• They maybe got a puppy. Or just spent time with a puppy.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
Look out! Photo: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com/247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

• They got a couples massage.

• They attended a church conference.

• They kissed and held hands as she wore a cropped hockey jersey.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey).
Hailey’s in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey. Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com/Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

• They drove around the Hamptons (but then his car broke down).

• He defended her honor to a photographer.

• They walked around. A lot.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
They love to walk. Photo: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

• They ate breakfast.

• He rolled her suitcase on the street.

We can only imagine where Bieber and Baldwin will take their New York City love next …

