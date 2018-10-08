Justin Bieber Took Hailey Baldwin to Canada for Ice Cream

Photo: Jawad Elatab/SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are quickly checking off the boxes on the “serious relationship” list. Last week, Justin cried in a park while Hailey comforted him, and then Hailey went with Justin to get his hair trimmed, and they’ve been spotted walking together all over Brooklyn. Rightly so, considering they are engaged to be married.

Fan taken photos of Justin with his siblings and Hailey Baldwin spotted out and about in Stratford, Ontario. (August 11) pic.twitter.com/k71BECVEza — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) August 12, 2018

Now it looks like they’ve taken their love up north, to Justin’s homeland of Canada. Fans snapped photos of the duo meeting Justin’s siblings and on an outing to get ice cream. The photos also show the young couple getting into a lifted Dodge pickup truck , a stark change from their environmentally friendly city bikes. (It appears they were also wearing matching Vans!)

[More] Fan taken photos of Justin with his siblings and Hailey Baldwin spotted out and about in Stratford, Ontario. (August 11) pic.twitter.com/itSfaC1pBL — Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) August 12, 2018

No word on what flavors of ice cream they ordered, but hopefully they complimented each other as well Hailey and Bieber allegedly do.