This Artist Bends Neon Into Life-Size Sculptures of Wicked Women
Neon-bending has traditionally been a boys’ club, but Kate Hush is changing that. The Brooklyn-based artist charms light into striking sculptures of women who aren’t afraid to have their way with men — her own way of subverting neon’s seedy, motel-sign past for a female-led vision of neon art today.
We stepped into her studio to learn more about the dangerous art of bending light, being in a boys’ club, and wicked, wicked women.
