This Japanese Artist’s Rope Bondage Performance Straddles S&M and Art

By

Kinbaku-bi is a Japanese style of rope bondage that translates to “the beauty of tight binding.” The practice — part erotica, part avant-garde performance — originated from a rope-based martial art called Hojojutsu in feudal-era Japan.

Today, kinbaku-bi artists are redefining the art for a modern audience, toeing the line between underground S&M and artistic tradition. Kinoko Hajime, one of Japan’s foremost practitioners of kinbaku-bi, recently held a performance at New York City’s Museum of Sex. The Cut paid him a visit to find out more about the art, working with models, and the infinite possibilities of knot-tying.

Watch Now

  1. This Artist Stocked an Entire Supermarket With 31,000 Felt Sculptures
  2. Inside Aelfie’s Eclectic Williamsburg Loft
  3. The Horniest Vibrator Scenes From Film and TV
  4. If You Like Black, White, and Minimalism, You’ll Love this Tribeca Loft
  5. This Artist’s Giant Yarn Sculptures Explode With Color
  6. This Artist Sculpts Human & Animal Blood Into Striking Works of Art
  7. How Likely Are You to Get Skin Cancer?
  8. Interior Lives: This Upper East Side Apartment Is a Living Work of Art
  9. How Parkland Survivors and Chicago Youth Are Uniting to End Gun Violence
  10. What It’s Like: My 30-Year Struggle With Antidepressants
  11. Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Lobster Lady?
  12. 6 Moms on Motherhood Through the Years
  13. The Grimes Guide to Space Travel
  14. How We Made Our Own CGI Influencer in 48 Hours
  15. Milena and the Technicolor Dog Coat
  16. What Would You Wear to Meet God?
  17. How Women Filmmakers Get It Done
  18. What Does It Take To Be a Duchess? Inside a Royal Etiquette Class
  19. The 7 Most Outspoken Women About Equal Pay in Hollywood
  20. How to Apply Mascara: 14 Ways in Two Minutes
This Artist’s Rope Bondage Straddles S&M and Art
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.