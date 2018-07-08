Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Broke Up

Photo: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian’s big fight with her sister Kim isn’t the only drama in the reality star’s life at the moment: Kourtney also reportedly recently broke up with her (young) model boyfriend Younes Bendjima — shortly after he left a rude comment on her Instagram.

Younes, 25, was photographed hugging a young woman — whom Daily Mail has identified as “influencer” Jordan Ozuna, who once reportedly dated Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga — in Mexico. But lest we suspect he may be doing anything shady, TMZ now reports that Younes is single, as he and Kourtney, 39, split.

Kourtney and Younes dated for nearly two years, and TMZ reports it was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s decision to end the relationship. The pair started dating after they met during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, shortly before Kim was robbed at gunpoint. They were last photographed together vacationing in Rome in June.

Details about what led to the split haven’t been released yet. But last month, Younes left a petty comment on a picture Kourtney posted on Instagram, in which she was wearing a bathing suit (he wrote, “thats what you need to show to get likes?,” which is very rude in our opinion). TMZ reports the comment is not the reason for the breakup, but the outlet also confirmed that both Kourtney and Younes have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.