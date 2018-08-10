Lena Waithe. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Yesterday Emmy award-winning star Lena Waithe candidly explained why she traded her dreadlocks for a fresh fade at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants banquet: “I’ve gotten gayer, guys.”

The Master of None actress, who cut her hair last month, told Variety the decision wasn’t easy in a red-carpet interview. “I felt like I was holding onto a piece of femininity that would make the world feel comfortable with who I am,” she said.

“I think I thought for a long time, ‘Oh, if I cut my hair, I’ll be a stud, I’ll be — in the gay world, there’s a lot of categories — I’ll be a stud or I’ll be a butch,’” she continued, “and I’ve always thought, ‘Well, no, I’m not that, I’m still soft,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I gotta put that down ’cause that’s something that’s outside of me.’”

Ultimately, Waithe said, taking the plunge made her feel “so free and so happy and so joyful, and I really stepped into myself.”

The actress continued, “If people call me a butch or say ‘she’s stud’ or call me sir out in the world — so what? So be it. I’m here with a suit on, not a stitch of makeup, and a haircut — I feel like, ‘Why can’t I exist in the world in that way?’”