Your Favorite Classic Books Just Got Stylish Upgrades

Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

Fall’s fashion ads have been full of fantastic escapes. Feel like jetting off to Paris? Join the very busy ladies of Dior. Rather party all night at a secret club? Givenchy has you covered. Or maybe you want to do something a bit more tame, like lying down with a good book? Then you’ll relate to Loewe. The brand asked longtime collaborator Steven Meisel to photograph models Stella Tennant and actor Josh O’Connor reading classics like Wuthering Heights, Don Quixote, and The Portrait of Dorian Gray.

Of course, these don’t resemble the books you were forced to read in high school. Each one has been given a new cover using some of Meisel’s most iconic editorial images. Madame Bovary, for instance, features Amber Valletta as shot for American Vogue’s September 2006 issue. The entire box set is limited and will run you $590, but if you’re the type to obsess over art, fashion, and books, this is perfect intersection on your personal Venn diagram.