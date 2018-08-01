This Artist Stocked an Entire Supermarket with 31,000 Felt Sculptures

Remember when most of NYC went bonkers at an all-felt bodega last year? British artist Lucy Sparrow was the mastermind behind the enterprise, and she’s going at it again this year with Sparrow Mart — an all-felt supermarket stocked with 31,000 squishy pieces.

The show is running at The Standard, Downtown LA, from August 1 to 31. We took a sneak peak before it opened and caught Lucy in full felt-wrangling swing.

