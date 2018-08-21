No One Was Pleased That Madonna Made The Aretha Franklin Tribute About Herself

Madonna. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

Aretha Franklin passed away last week, and it was expected that the first awards show after her death would honor her in some way. The MTV VMAs 2018 managed to find… Madonna. The pop star gave a speech that was several minutes long, and was almost entirely about Madonna’s own journey to fame – barely mentioning Aretha or her contributions to American culture.

After telling a long, meandering story about going on an audition unprepared, singing “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and going on from there to find professional success, Madonna proclaimed, “None of this would have happened – could have happened – without our Lady of Soul. She led me to where I am today. And I know she influenced so many people in this house night. In this room tonight. And I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us.”

Her speech, and its lack of any sort of real tribute to the Queen of Soul, didn’t go unnoticed. Twitter users were quick to point out Madonna’s overwhelming failure to talk about anyone but Madonna.

"ok let's find someone who won't make this tribute about themselves" pic.twitter.com/qCVbbOnZrC — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 21, 2018

Madonna made Aretha Franklin's death about herself and her own musical journey, and honestly, this is some of the whitest shit I have ever seen. #VMAs — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) August 21, 2018

I hope the vmas plan to issue a public apology for allowing Madonna to disrespect Aretha Franklin's legacy like that #VMAs — Kia Kia (@kiiajai) August 21, 2018

Sooo playing Aretha’s songs during the ending credits and having Madonna dressed as a witch doctor while talking about herself was the tribute ? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/kYtKOl52Y8 — They Call Me Ari (@Kissma_Ars) August 21, 2018

Aretha Franklin's Tribute at the #VMAs:

1. Madonna talks about herself, at length, with Aretha as a footnote.

2. "Respect" is played at the very end.

3. A photo of Aretha with "1942-2018."



Bro, what? Disrespectful. — Nia Langley✨ (@theNiaLangley) August 21, 2018

Madonna:

Aretha’s music inspired me to sing my way out of a crackhouse where I got mistaken for a prostitution-whore

I know all you blacks can unders-#VMAs pic.twitter.com/0zoSBf85Uf — Tora Shae (@BlackMajiik) August 21, 2018

The next time Madonna makes a tribute to a late legend, she should put a bit more effort into centering someone other than herself.