Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Saturday, August 4, 2018, was truly a joyous occasion: Meghan Markle, formerly star of Suits and currently duchess of Sussex, turned 37 years old. Some of her close friends (and husband Prince Harry, naturally) gathered to celebrate the special day at Saint Mary the Virgin Church in Surrey, England … oh, and also to attend a wedding.

Last year, Prince Harry whisked his royal bride-to-be off to Botswana for a birthday safari trip (well, before they were engaged, that is). But this year, Prince Harry’s childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee happened to be getting married to Daisy Jenks on the day of Meghan’s birth. So the royal couple and a number of their nearest and dearest (including Princess Diana’s niece Lady Celia McCorquodale, whose wedding Meghan and Prince Harry also recently attended) gathered to celebrate the nuptials — instead of focusing on Meghan’s birthday.

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan ditched her royal uniform — boatneck outfit in a blush color, of course — and instead opted to wear a $328 navy shirtdress from Club Monaco (that appears to no longer be available on its website) for the big day. Luckily, the color-block dress did include at least a bit of pink, so the dress wasn’t entirely out of character. Meghan also paired her outfit with her beloved Aquazarra shoes, leather belt, clutch by Kayu and a hat by her favorite milliner Philip Treacy. Prince Harry, meanwhile, wore a formal morning suit to the event, as he served in the wedding party.

We can only hope the wedding cake doubled as a birthday cake for Meghan.