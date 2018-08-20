Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress May Soon Be Available for IRL Viewings

Meghan Markle. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

Good news for those of us who have been nonstop Google Image searching “Meghan Markle wedding dress” since her royal nuptials to Prince Harry: We may soon have the opportunity to gaze upon her custom Givenchy wedding gown in real life.

According to a report by the Daily Express, the British royal family is planning on putting Meghan’s stunning boatneck gown up on display at Windsor Castle — the very location of her May 19 royal wedding. Royal “sources” told the tabloid that the attraction will be on display at the Castle, which is open to the public, by the end of this year (though specific details have yet to be finalized). The Royal Collection Trust (which handles such exhibits at Queen Elizabeth’s residences) also said that announcements about the dress will be made later this year.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty Images

It isn’t surprising that Meghan’s gown might soon be displayed for the public; just a couple months after her own royal wedding to Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton’s custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress was exhibited at Buckingham Palace.

Per the Express, Meghan’s dress display is expected to bring a surge of visitors to the Castle — which has already seen increased visits thanks to her wedding to Prince Harry and the upcoming October wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, which will also be held at St. George’s Chapel.

Can’t wait to join the thousands of other people traveling to England solely to look at a dress in person.