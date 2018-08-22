Michael Cohen. Photo: Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Michael Cohen plead guilty to eight counts of criminal charges on Tuesday afternoon involving fraud and campaign financing. In the 22 pages of court filings related to Cohen’s case, one document revealed that Trump’s former council failed to report $30,000 in income he made from selling a Birkin Bag.

Among other things, prosecutors say, Michael Cohen failed to report income on brokering the sale of a Birkin bag (no word on style) pic.twitter.com/xrver0ZtWn — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) August 21, 2018

Cohen was Trump’s personal counsel, and is supposedly the man responsible for paying off Stormy Daniels. Daniels is the woman Trump reportedly had an affair with while his wife was giving birth to his son Barron.

According to CNN, Cohen sold the bag in 2015. The court filing detailing the sale did not include which Birkin it was, so there’s no telling if Cohen sold it at a fair price. The sale of the bag was wedged between two other sources of income Cohen hid from the IRS, both totaling over $100,000 from real estate businesses.

This is not the first former member of the Trump administration to have their luxurious proclivities revealed during a criminal investigation. The real king of high end goods is Paul Manafort. Court proceedings revealed that he bought lackluster ostrich leather jackets, rented SoHo apartments for thousands of dollars, and spent millions of dollars on clothes with money earned from alleged criminal activities.