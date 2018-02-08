Photo: Courtesy of Michael Kors

Just in time for the final stretch of summer, Michael Kors has released a collection of sterling silver jewelry versatile enough for wedding season, work, or your next brunch. Choose from three options: the Mercer Link, Kors Color, or Custom Kors.

The Mercer Link is a modern take on traditional chain-link jewelry and gets its name from Michael Kors’s first-ever store on Mercer Street in Soho. Kors Color features bracelets and necklaces with semi-precious gemstones, and Custom Kors is a collection of interchangeable charms, rings, and bracelets to stack or wear as a stand-alone statement.

Scroll below to shop our favorites from the collection.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.