Missing Iowa College Student Mollie Tibbetts Reportedly Found Dead

Mollie Tibbetts. Photo: Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have found the body of missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, CBS News reports.

Tibbetts, 20, was last seen running near her boyfriend’s house in Brooklyn, Iowa, on July 18 around 10 p.m. Per Fox News, she was dog sitting for him while he was out of town. When Tibbetts didn’t show up to work the following day, her parents reported her missing. (Her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, has been cleared of suspicion by police.)

“I think someone went to the house that Mollie knew or that Mollie trusted and that she left with them willingly,” her father, Robert Tibbetts, told CBS in an interview.

The police investigation was focused on the following locations:

Her boyfriend’s home in Brooklyn, a car wash, a truck stop, a farm more than three miles from downtown Brooklyn, and another farm more than six miles away.

Police are expected to further detail this development at a news conference at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Her cause of death is still unknown.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.