Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Spent the VMAs Making Out

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, the original 2018 “fast engagement” couple, turned the MTV VMAs into their very own makeout session. Pete sported a bracelet with the initials “ADG” (Ariana Grande Davidson) on the red carpet, and the displays of affection only continued.

Ariana and Pete Davidson on the @MTV #VMAs Red Carpet #4 pic.twitter.com/jnThUDblpU — Grande Tour News (@GrandeTourNews) August 21, 2018

The camera kept panning to the couple throughout the night, and each time captured affection between the pair. They smooched right before Ariana accepted her award for Best Pop Video.

And they just generally couldn’t keep their hands off each other as awards were given out. It’s to be expected for a couple who has had a public, intense, summer relationship. Continue to smooch away, young lovers!