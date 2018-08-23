PSA: You Can Revert to Classic Gmail

Gmail has a colorful redesign, and everyone hates it because change in general provokes a negative response and also because it is very terrible. Look at all of these people who hate it:
Damn. But — can I tell you something? Are you ready? Did you know you can revert back to the old, gray, non-frantic Gmail? It’s true. I found this out when I was forced into the new Gmail and then, I think, The Secret-ed an escape to the past. You can do it in “Settings” in the right-hand corner under your icon, see:
Yay.