PSA: You Can Revert to Classic Gmail

Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gmail has a colorful redesign, and everyone hates it because change in general provokes a negative response and also because it is very terrible. Look at all of these people who hate it:

My review of the new Gmail view: pic.twitter.com/Gqa3bTewLb — Haz (@HazMattRules) August 13, 2018

me: change is good

also me, looking at the new gmail: pic.twitter.com/QYLtfg3V1T — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 22, 2018

new gmail is hideous! can't wait to get used to it and forget that it was ever not like this — Lydia (@lydiahr) August 22, 2018

Just so you know, I HATE the new look of #Gmail — Debbi Michiko Florence (@DebbiMichiko) August 23, 2018

WTF is this new gmail?!? — jenna vélez🔮🍭🍒 (@northernbruja) August 22, 2018

new gmail rollout really ruining my evening — Gratuitous Type (@ElanaSchlenker) August 22, 2018

new gmail ugly — stream epiphany🍧 (@reclvelvets) August 23, 2018

God the new Gmail UI is BLEGH — Matt (@HulkCrouton) August 23, 2018

I hate New Gmail — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 21, 2018

The new gmail layout is ugly as hell — Kris (@kris_milner) August 22, 2018

Gmail has a new look, a very horrible look. — Dr. Dípò Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) August 18, 2018

This new gmail layout hurts my eyes and is beginning to anger me. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 22, 2018

The new GMail looks like a cartoon — Michael (@Larko_9) August 23, 2018

Damn. But — can I tell you something? Are you ready? Did you know you can revert back to the old, gray, non-frantic Gmail? It’s true. I found this out when I was forced into the new Gmail and then, I think, The Secret-ed an escape to the past. You can do it in “Settings” in the right-hand corner under your icon, see:

Yay.