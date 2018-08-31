Noah Centineo’s Twitter Has Convinced Me That I Am Strong and Deserving of Love

Noah Centineo. Photo: Netflix

Everyone struggles with self-doubt. You worry you’re not smart enough, strong enough, successful enough, pretty enough. You worry that you’ll never truly be loved or that your parents will never be proud of you or that everyone actually thinks you’re annoying. I was like that once — constantly wracked with doubt and guilt. But then, this week, everything changed, and now I know I am a beautiful, strong, powerful goddess worthy of love and respect. I know that because I discovered Noah Centineo’s Twitter.

Noah (I feel like I can call him that because of everything his Twitter and I have been through) plays Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and even though he’s only 16 in the movie, he’s 22 in real life so it’s okay to be horny for him. When I watched To All the Boys, and after I checked how old Noah was, I thought, “Wow, Peter Kavinsky is a hunk and dream, but what if the guy who plays him is awful and when I inevitably rewatch this movie 36 times, I have to sit there, stewing with that knowledge?” So I found his Twitter, and started reading through, and realized not only is Noah not awful, I am not awful either. In fact nobody is awful — we’re all beautiful and flawed and connected.

I realized important things about myself, like how cute I am:

Fuck. . . You’re so cute. — Noah centineo (@noahcent) August 30, 2018

I realized Noah is there to help fight my demons with me:

Let’s fight your demons with mine — Noah centineo (@noahcent) August 29, 2018

That the best advice is listening:

Sometimes the best advice is listening — Noah centineo (@noahcent) August 28, 2018

That I need to let go of that which does not serve me (my Fabletics subscription) and that which I do not serve (most of my group texts):

Let go of that which does not serve you and that of which you do not serve. — Noah centineo (@noahcent) August 27, 2018

That I’m everywhere:

You’re everywhere — Noah centineo (@noahcent) June 14, 2018

That my mind doe:

That mind doe — Noah centineo (@noahcent) June 13, 2018

That sometimes you just need yourself:

I need me more than ever right now — Noah centineo (@noahcent) May 26, 2018

And that my lovely dimensions matter:

“Are you okay?”



Sometimes yes, sometimes no, sometimes I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and sometimes I’m miserable.



I fluctuate and I love every mind set that I have. Embrace your fear. Embrace your bliss. Embrace your emotions with a bear hug.



Your lovely dimensions matter. — Noah centineo (@noahcent) May 22, 2018

Thank you to Noah, to Noah’s Twitter, but most of all to myself. We’re all so great, and I love us all very much.