23 Picks From Nordstrom’s End of Summer Sale

The 23 Best Pieces From Nordstrom’s Labor Day Sale

Photo: Image via Nordstrom.

If you missed out on Nordstrom’s huge anniversary sale earlier this summer, fret not. The retail giant is kicking the Labor Day weekend off with a bang, offering up to 50 percent off on select merchandise for their annual Labor Day sale. Thinking about fall might feel a little bit like jumping the gun given the weather, but you’ll be happy you did once the cool starts to set in. The sale starts today and includes brands like Reformation, Topshop, and Madewell, but like all good things, the promotion won’t last forever, ending September 9. Scroll below for 23 of our favorites to stock up on now.

B.P. Balloon Sleeve Sweater
$30 at Nordstrom
$30 at Nordstrom
Topshop Bucket Bag
$27 at Nordstrom
$27 at Nordstrom
Calson Drop Shoulder Open Cardigan
$53 at Nordstrom
$53 at Nordstrom
AFRM Meg Midi Dress
$83 at Nordstrom
$83 at Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Plaid Oversized Blazer
$59 at Nordstrom
$59 at Nordstrom
Chelsea28 Smocked Neck Top
$47 at Nordstrom
$47 at Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Lior Loafer
$84 at Nordstrom
$84 at Nordstrom
Zella Mira Tank
$19 at Nordstrom
$19 at Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga Take Leaf High Waist Leggings
$69 at Nordstrom
$69 at Nordstrom
Halogen Sleeveless Poplin Tie Waist Midi Dress
$59 at Nordstrom
$59 at Nordstrom
Topshop Kreme Ring Loafers
$51 at Nordstrom
$51 at Nordstrom
Madewell Transport Leather Tote
$101 at Nordstrom
$101 at Nordstrom
Michel Studio Crop Wide Leg Pants
$52 at Nordstrom
$52 at Nordstrom
Mural Blazer Midi Coat
$64 at Nordstrom
$64 at Nordstrom
Calson Horizontal Pullover Sweater
$41 at Nordstrom
$41 at Nordstrom
Sejour Zipper Detail Ponte Pencil Skirt
$53 at Nordstrom
$53 at Nordstrom
Vagabond Dolores Mule
$72 at Nordstrom
$72 at Nordstrom
Zella Live In Ombré Midi Leggings
$33 at Nordstrom
$33 at Nordstrom
Reformation Hattie Off the Shoulder Linen Dress
$87 at Nordstrom
$87 at Nordstrom
1901 Plaid Cinched Waist Midi Dress
$89 at Nordstrom
$89 at Nordstrom
1901 3-in-1 Trench Coat
$101 at Nordstrom
$101 at Nordstrom
Dr. Martens Pascal Boot
$84 at Nordstrom
$84 at Nordstrom
Eliza J Faux Wrap Shirtdress
$95 at Nordstrom
$95 at Nordstrom
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

