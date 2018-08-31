23 Picks From Nordstrom’s End of Summer Sale

Photo: Image via Nordstrom.

If you missed out on Nordstrom’s huge anniversary sale earlier this summer, fret not. The retail giant is kicking the Labor Day weekend off with a bang, offering up to 50 percent off on select merchandise for their annual Labor Day sale. Thinking about fall might feel a little bit like jumping the gun given the weather, but you’ll be happy you did once the cool starts to set in. The sale starts today and includes brands like Reformation, Topshop, and Madewell, but like all good things, the promotion won’t last forever, ending September 9. Scroll below for 23 of our favorites to stock up on now.

$69 at Nordstrom Beyond Yoga Take Leaf High Waist Leggings $69 (was $115, now 40% off) $69 at Nordstrom Buy

$59 at Nordstrom Halogen Sleeveless Poplin Tie Waist Midi Dress $59 (was $99, now 40% off) $59 at Nordstrom Buy

$87 at Nordstrom Reformation Hattie Off the Shoulder Linen Dress $87 (was $198, now 56% off) $87 at Nordstrom Buy

