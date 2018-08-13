What’s Going on With the Omarosa Tapes?

Omarosa Manigault Newman. Photo: Leigh Vogel/WireImage/Getty Images

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former Apprentice contestant who served as the director of communications for Trump’s Office of Public Liaison, has come back into the spotlight, months after her dramatic firing in December. Her new tell-all book, Unhinged, is set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday, with Omarosa embarking on a media tour to promote it; this, predictably, has been a major headache for the White House.

In the past few weeks, she’s made a series of claims that the White House has denied, speaking of Trump’s routine lies and racist remarks. She also mentioned that she is in possession of secretly recorded tapes, before releasing them to the public this past weekend. Here’s a guide to all the Omarosa drama of late.

What happened?

On Sunday, Omarosa told NBC’s Meet the Press that she had recorded a tape of White House chief of staff John Kelly firing her from the Situation Room (supposedly one of the most secure locations in the world). On the recording, Kelly can be heard citing “some pretty serious integrity violations” as the reasoning behind her firing, saying his decision was non-negotiable. Back in February, news broke that Kelly dismissed Omarosa for abusing the White House free car service.

On Monday morning, Trump took to Twitter to express criticism of “Wacky Omarosa,” saying she was “vicious but not smart.” Shortly afterward, the former White House aide released another tape — this one showing that the president was surprised and disappointed by Kelly’s decision to fire her. In a private phone call, per the recording, Trump asked Omarosa, “What’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving. What happened?”

#Breaking: @OMAROSA provides @NBCNews with this exclusive excerpt of a recording of a phone call that she says she received from President Trump the day after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her. pic.twitter.com/OJe47RdcDC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 13, 2018

“General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave,” Omarosa responded. “No,” Trump said. “Nobody even told me about it. You know, they run a big operation but I didn’t know it … Damnit. I don’t love you leaving at all.”

Why is this a big deal?

Now that Omarosa has released two privately recorded tapes, pundits speculate she has many more, raising serious questions about White House security.

I worked in the @WhiteHouse for 4 years. I went to countless Situation Room meetings. I don't remember 1 that had a cell phone in it. There are specific places to drop electronics, for a reason. Bringing electronics into a secure space means it is no longer secure. — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) August 12, 2018

Trump rode to victory by attacking his opponent’s private email server as a national security risk—while his campaign was actively conspiring with the Russian government and later was so negligent that Omarosa could apparently bring an unsecured phone into the Situation Room. https://t.co/JdylNHxgHv — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 12, 2018

The White House has dismissed Omarosa as a disgruntled ex-employee seeking revenge on the administration. In a statement, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had a “blatant disregard for our national security” and a “lack of character and integrity.”

Was what Omarosa did illegal?

The Trump administration is framing Omarosa’s actions as illegal; according to ABC News, the White House is “looking into legal options” to prevent Omarosa from releasing more tapes and to punish her for releasing the recording of John Kelly. Conservatives like Ben Shapiro are already calling for her prosecution.

But experts suggest there were no security laws in place for Omarosa to have violated. As Margaret Hartmann notes, pressing the point only further raises questions about the security of Trump’s White House.

Ned Price, a National Security Council spokesman for the Obama administration, told the Washington Post that while cell phones and recording devices are barred from the Situation Room, there is no screening process. “It’s a system based on honor and integrity, and there’s a sign outside that says, ‘Place your phones here,’” he said.

It’s strange that General Kelly held the conversation with Omarosa in the Situation Room, which is usually reserved for things like negotiations with Iran and contingency plans for nuclear launches. Since Omarosa didn’t hold any kind of security clearance, she likely didn’t violate federal law so much as break some rules and regulations, CNN Security and Legal Analyst Susan Hennessey said.

What’s next for Omarosa?

Ever since her firing, Omarosa has been on a grand de-MAGAfying tour, blasting Trump left and right. With these recently released tapes and the book set to publish tomorrow, she shows no plans of slowing down (though many question the credibility of the notorious reality-TV figure).

As one former White House official told New York’s Daily Intelligencer, “If you pissed off Omarosa, buckle up — it’s going to be a tough couple of weeks.”