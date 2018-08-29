Opening Ceremony’s Fashion Week Show Will Feature Sasha Velour

Sasha Velour. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Opening Ceremony’s spring 2019 line will debut in “The Gift of Showz,” a fashion show created in collaboration with Sasha Velour. The show will be “a live spectacle celebrating of the art of drag — both in New York and around the world.”

Sasha Velour was the winner of season nine of Rupaul’s Drag Race, and is a legendary performer. She is quoted as saying “drag is the art form of the queer imagination.”

So excited to announce I'm collaborating with @openingceremony for their NYFW showcase! "The Gift of Showz" is a celebration of the art (and fashion) of drag, feat. appearances + performances from special guests (you’re gonna flip!), and the debut of OC's Spring 2019 Collection! pic.twitter.com/qwzu6AzBXX — Sasha Velour (@sasha_velour) August 29, 2018

The show will feature special performances and guest appearances. Last spring, Opening Ceremony’s runway was at Disneyland, and the company routinely uses their shows to create statements and incorporate other forms of art.

The private show will be held on Sunday, September 9 during New York Fashion Week.