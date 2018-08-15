The Parkland Community Is Sending Students Love on Their First Day of School

Parkland students on their first day of school, just over six months since 17 of their classmates and teachers were killed during a horrific school shooting. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Just one day after observing the six-month anniversary of the horrific school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead, students are heading back to their first day of school — an experience that has elicited a flurry of emotions in the hearts of the class of 2018, current students, and the community of Parkland, Florida.

Since the massacre on February 14, Broward County public schools have implemented a number of new security measures as an attempt to prevent future school shootings. On all campuses, there will be an additional 2,500 surveillance cameras and at least one school officer or an armed school safety officer, as well as more frequent lock-down drills.

On this first day back, students can’t help but think about last year’s shooting. In an interview with ABC, 15-year-old March for Our Lives activist and Stoneman sophomore Lauren Hogg said, “It’s never going to be normal again.”

“I wish we didn’t have to experience this new normal,” she said. “I wish it was just like every other year — I’d pick out my clothes, I’d have a good time — but this year, I can’t help but constantly think about not only myself and my friends at my school, but constantly thinking about my friends at other schools who don’t have as many safety precautions as we now do, and I worry about them.”

The day before, teachers began sharing photos of their classrooms, all set up for the first day back.

My room is ready and so am I. Welcome to the 2018-19 school year! EAGLE PRIDE! #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/7hY8IBZjtB — Andrea K-R BOOMSKI (@MSD_MrsKR) August 14, 2018

My copies are made. My room is ready. Guess that means school starts tomorrow. Looking forward to welcoming all of the new & returning Eagles to the nest. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/q17TMkfXxh — Sarah Lerner, CJE (@mrs_lerner) August 14, 2018

Former students also began to send off heartfelt tweets to those returning to Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Wednesday. While all sentiments from former students and parents were mournful, some included encouraging messages to students who may find today to be difficult.

“If you need anything whatsoever, don’t hesitate to reach out,” tweeted Aly Sheehy, who graduated in 2018. “You are not alone.”

The first day of school is tomorrow for MSD students.



I’m sending all my love, and wanted to thank you for inspiring me while I’m headed off to college this year.



If you need anything whatsoever, don’t hesitate to reach out. You are not alone 🦅 #MSDstrong — Aly Sheehy🦅 (@Aly_Sheehy) August 14, 2018

Reminder that tomorrow school starts at MSD, and that it will be so very difficult for every student returning. Please, send them love and strength.

Don’t forget about them. — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) August 14, 2018

It’s been half a year since 17 MSD eagles have hugged their parents and shared laughs with friends. I miss a time when Parkland was just another suburb, and the 17 enjoyed life like everyone else. Show some extra love to your loved ones♥️ — Christy Ma (@christywma) August 14, 2018

To all my friends returning to MSD for the first day of school tomorrow, keep your head held high. You are brave, you are resilient, and you are strong. You’ll do great things this year, and tomorrow is the start of that greatness. — Ryan DeWerff (@ryan_dewerff) August 14, 2018

On the day of, the Parkland community continued to mourn and offer support, using the hashtag that represents Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ resilience: #MSDStrong.

Good luck to all students & teachers on the 1st day of school today, especially my wife in her 28th year of teaching! Sending love for the returning #MSD students & teachers. My first in 28 years with no child headed to school. #EmptyNestSortOf #SoWeird #MSDStrong #NeverAgain — Nancy Lea Konter (@NancyKonter) August 15, 2018

As I dropped off my son for the first day of school, which happens to be the day after the six month “anniversary” of the shootings, I can’t help but cry for those lost and pray to the Lord above for safety and a different year ahead. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/sASt2WzAQX — Paul Minoff (@lawpoppa) August 15, 2018

Last first day of high school... #MSDStrong 🎓 — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) August 15, 2018