People Across the Country United to Protest Brett Kavanaugh

People all across the country gathered on Sunday to protest the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh is known to have an anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ history.

Many community organizers and activists fear that Trump’s pick for Supreme Court justice would put civil rights at risk. Kavanaugh is one of the most unpopular nominees in recorded history— only 28 percent of women in the country support his nomination.

Multiple organizations, including NARAL and MoveOn.org, organized Unite For Justice protests across the country. From New York City to Columbus to Milwaukee, people gathered in plazas, parks and streets to speak out against Kavanaugh’s nomination. See social media posts from communities protesting across the country below.

Senate Republicans are fast-tracking Brett Kavanaugh through confirmation before they even have his records. Denver is NOT having it! #UniteForJustice #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/xMORdl6Fov — NARAL (@NARAL) August 26, 2018

@SenatorDurbin your voice is needed now more than ever as #2 please whip the votes and #KavaNOPE this confirmation to #SaveSCOTUS #UniteForJustice pic.twitter.com/M492IlHRRX — Leni Hoppenworth (@lenihoppenworth) August 26, 2018

This woman is awesome! She’s OUR Queen dancing in front of hate before we #UniteforJustice at our #StopKavanagh rally. @NARAL pic.twitter.com/BZjBLZ2IKn — Steve Kerrigan (@stevekerrigan) August 26, 2018

Alexandria’s #UniteForJustice rally joins solidarity with rallies across the United States in a unified whistle to #STOPKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/Bc2RiReOm1 — Caitlin (@caitlinblunnie) August 26, 2018

If you missed the protest in your area, or are looking for other ways to get involved, there are more ways you can fight Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin on September 4.