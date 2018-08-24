People Across the Country United to Protest Brett Kavanaugh

People all across the country gathered on Sunday to protest the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh is known to have an anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ history.
Many community organizers and activists fear that Trump’s pick for Supreme Court justice would put civil rights at risk. Kavanaugh is one of the most unpopular nominees in recorded history— only 28 percent of women in the country support his nomination.
Multiple organizations, including NARAL and MoveOn.org, organized Unite For Justice protests across the country. From New York City to Columbus to Milwaukee, people gathered in plazas, parks and streets to speak out against Kavanaugh’s nomination. See social media posts from communities protesting across the country below.
If you missed the protest in your area, or are looking for other ways to get involved, there are more ways you can fight Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings are scheduled to begin on September 4.