Prince Harry Sang a Line From Hamilton; No, Seriously

Prince Harry onstage. Photo: Dan Charity/Getty Images

Prince Harry, or the Duke of Sussex as he is now known, got to attend the West End’s production of Hamilton on Wednesday night with his wife, the Duchess, Meghan Markle. And if you, a red-blooded American patriot, still haven’t even won the Hamilton lottery here in the states, well, now you get what that whole revolution business was about in the first place. The Duke and Duchess were guests of honor at a charity performance of the musical to benefit the Duke’s HIV charity Sentebale. And while the show was probably great, the major highlight of the evening was Harry’s speech at the end of the show, which he kicked off by singing one of King George III’s lines from the musical. While the Duke shies away from continuing beyond the line “You say …” it was enough to bring down the house, and, probably, make more than a few founding fathers and royal ancestors spin in their graves.

"You say..."



Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018