Photo: Brian Blanco/Getty Images

On August 21, incarcerated people in 17 prisons across the country began a nearly three-week-long strike in protest of prison conditions, which they say are tantamount to “modern-day slavery.” Through September 9, inmates will engage in a series of actions, including hunger strikes and sit-ins, to demand prison reform, access to rehabilitation programs, wages for their labor, and an end to lengthy prison sentences.

The comparison of the prison-industrial complex to slavery is not unfounded. In Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, incarcerated people are given no wages in exchange for their labor. Many prisoners are also forced to work, and often in jobs that are exceptionally dangerous or strenuous; many of those who are fighting northern California’s raging wildfires rights now are incarcerated. And to even make a telephone call to their families, prisoners — or frequently, their families — must often pay exorbitant prices.

“Prisoners understand they are being treated as animals. We know that our conditions are causing physical harm and deaths that could be avoided if prison policy makers actually gave a damn,” reads a statement from Jailhouse Lawyers Speak, a group of people incarcerated in South Carolina who organized the call to action. “Prisons in America are a war zone. Every day prisoners are harmed due to conditions of confinement. For some of us, it’s as if we are already dead, so what do we have to lose?”

Below, here’s what you need to know about the demonstrations.

Is the timing of the strike significant?

Yes. August 21 marks the 47-year anniversary of the death of activist George Jackson, a member of the Black Panther Party who was shot by prison guards, and September 9 is the anniversary of the Attica prison uprising in New York, which left more than 40 people dead.

What inspired the direct action?

On April 15, the nation’s deadliest prison riot broke out at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina, during which 7 inmates were killed and at least 22 others were injured. Long before the massacre transpired, the prison had been the subject of numerous lawsuits; in the past two years, ten former and current inmates have sued the Department of Corrections for personal injuries they sustained at the facility.

It is because of the state’s lack of respect for incarcerated peoples’ lives, along with overcrowding in prisons due to mass incarceration, that activists and inmates say the April riot took place.

The national prison strike was announced a week later; incarcerated people and organizers say the Lee riots were a call to action. “[The incarcerated protesters] will try to last these 19 days without getting killed without getting everyone thrown into solitary without a major repercussion,” an organizer told ABC at the time.

What are the prisoners doing?

They plan on doing work strikes, peaceful sit-ins, hunger strikes, and boycotts from spending. Because prisons rely on incarcerated individuals’ labor — for which workers typically get paltry wages — this sort of direct collective action gives bosses an economic reason to answer prisoners’ demands. There are a number of states that require prisoners to work; there are also a handful of states that do no pay these workers for their labor, which is technically legal.

On Tuesday, more than 200 immigrants who are currently detained at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, announced on Tuesday that they were joining the strike.

“We are taking part in a hunger strike nationwide demanding change and closure of these detention centers, we are acting with solidarity for all those people who are being detained wrongfully, and stand together to help support all those women who have been separated from their children, and to stop all the family separations happening today for a lot of us are also being separated and we have U.S. citizen children”, reads the statement posted on the Facebook page of NWDC Resistance, a volunteer community group that fights to stop deportations at the detention center. The immigrants demand from ICE an end to forced labor, minimum wage for all work, and approval of contact visits with children.

Hunger Strike & Work Stoppage at NWDC Tacoma People detained join national prison strike Tacoma, WA- Over 200 people... Posted by NWDC Resistance/Resistencia al NWDC on Tuesday, August 21, 2018

What are prisoners’ demands?

Organizers have released a list of ten demands, including: to immediately improve the conditions in which incarcerated people live and institute policies that “recognize the humanity of imprisoned men and women”; to end prison slavery; to ensure that incarcerated individuals are given access to rehabilitation programs; to restore voting rights to incarcerated people; and to end death by incarceration.

According to a report from the Prison Policy Initiative, more than 2.3 million people are incarcerated in the United States.

Which organizations are supporting the strike?

Per the personal website of Amani Sawari, a spokesperson for the protest, more than 150 groups are standing in solidarity with striking prisoners. A large number of the groups are socialist organizations — notably, various chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America — as well as those dedicated to prison abolition, police brutality, and systemic racism.

How can I support the strike?

Aside from spreading word of the movement on social media using the hashtags #August21 and #prisonstrike hashtags, you can organize a phone zap (a call-in campaign where you identify specific targets, such as a prison warden). Organizers also encourage people to call their local, state, and federal representatives to ask them where they stand on the strike’s list of demands, forcing them to face the lived reality of millions of incarcerated Americans.

For those looking to support organizations that advocate for prison abolition or reform, check out groups like Black & Pink, Incite!, Critical Resistance, and Survived & Punished. Organizations can also show solidarity with prisoners by sending in written statements of endorsement to prisonstrikemedia@gmail.com.

In an interview with Shadowproof, a JLS member named Jared stressed the importance of getting the word out or holding demonstrations to draw media attention, which would be uniquely inspiring to incarcerated people if radio stations covered it.

“The biggest thing that we can ask any of these groups or any organization is to hold some type of event, particularly an event that can get the radio’s attention, news media attention, anything that can get back into the jail cells and the prisons,” he said. “The more radio programs that pick it up, the prisoners can listen to it. Particularly the prisoners that don’t have access to phones or internet access, they can at least get it while they’re listening to their radios or they can see it on television.”