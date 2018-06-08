Queen Elizabeth Confronted by a Formidable Opponent

Photo: KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx/KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx

Over the weekend, one of Meghan Markle’s best friends, Queen Elizabeth, arrived in Scotland for her annual summer vacation. But when she stepped foot on the property of her Balmoral Estate, the monarch was met by an opponent so fearsome, so intimidating, and so devious that she had no choice but to seemingly hold her nose: A pony that, uh, pooped around her.

As the Daily Mail points out, the pony in question was none other than her longtime foe: Shetland pony mascot Cruachan IV (ah, yes, of course). The queen and Cruachan IV have crossed paths in the past — including last year, when the now 3-year-old pony attempted to eat flowers that the queen was holding, which prompted her to say to the animal, “Go away.” (And then last fall, the pony also attempted to bite the queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, yikes).

But during their latest encounter, the “naughty” pony took things a step further — and apparently “relieved” himself once Queen Elizabeth got close. Per the Daily Mail:

As the 92-year-old monarch made her way into the Castle after inspecting the guard of honour the cheeky pony relieved itself in front of her with the Queen appearing to hold her nose as she walked away.

Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

However, the Daily Mail claims the queen simply brushed off the pony poop-smell attack — and she was overheard saying to the animal, “Here we are again.” Can’t wait to see what happens next in this apparent human-pony feud.