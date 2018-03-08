Photo: Times Photographer Richard Pohle/Getty Images

During President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the United Kingdom, the truck enthusiast kept Queen Elizabeth waiting for 12 minutes as he showed up late for an event, which was broadcast live on television. The queen was seen looking at her watch — twice — during that time while she waited for Trump to arrive. Somber images even showed the 92-year-old queen standing alone under a tent for a prolonged period of time. But now, Donald Trump would like everyone to think that it was actually the queen who kept him waiting. Erm … uh … what?

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

According to Politico, Trump spoke of his visit to the U.K. during a Thursday rally in Pennsylvania — and claimed he was actually early to meet the queen (despite photographic and video evidence that clearly show otherwise). Per Politico:

“I landed and I’m on the ground and I’m waiting with the king’s and the queen’s guards,” Trump told his supporters. “I’m waiting. I was about 15 minutes early and I’m waiting with my wife and that’s fine. Hey, it’s the queen, right? We can wait. But I’m a little early.”

Trump then claimed that he also actually hadn’t overstayed his welcome with the queen, saying he wasn’t aware that the meeting was only supposed to last 15 minutes. Instead, he said, he and Queen Elizabeth ended up meeting for “like an hour” because they “got along.”

Well, at least someone thought the meeting went well.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth walks around US President Donald Trump as they inspect the guard at Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/2DWfIlTeMT — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 13, 2018