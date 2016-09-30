Who Is Rain Dove, the Person Who Reportedly Leaked the Asia Argento Texts?

Photo: Getty Images

On Monday night, Rose McGowan released a statement about the allegations against Asia Argento. Her statement implicated yet another person’s involvement in an increasingly messy and complicated story. Rose revealed that the person she is dating, Rain Dove Dubilewski, was the person who Asia Argento texted about Jimmy Bennett. So who is Rain Dove and how did Rain get involved in the accusations made by Jimmy Bennett? Here’s everything to know about Rain Dove, a central figure in the Asia Argento scandal.

What does Rain Dove do?

Rain has a well established career as a gender non-conforming model. Rain does not have preferred gender pronouns, and told Allure that they are fine with “he, she, them, or even it.” (Note: we’re referring to Rain as “they/them” as they were used in McGowan’s statement.) Rain has worked on campaigns for both men and women’s clothing.

They have done multiple runway shows, presenting as both male and female, including Boyswear and Malan Breton. Before booking their first modeling jobs, Rain received a bachelor’s degree in genetic engineering from UC Berkeley and and was working a firefighter.

Rain also is a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community, and regularly speaks out about gender based issues. Rain frequently discuss their own outlook on gender that they “don’t believe in the limitations of ‘gender’ labels.”

Rain has also supported the #MeToo movement. In a tweet posted on August 22, they wrote that no one gets special treatment – which could possibly refer to Asia Argento.

The truth helps me sleep well at night. That’s why it’s coming out no matter what. Friend, family, acquaintance it doesn’t matter when it comes to justice- you do not get special treatment. You get equal treatment. Hope you’re ready. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/xvn9aFWx7G — Rain Dove (@raindovemodel) August 22, 2018

What’s their relationship to Rose McGowan?

In a recently released statement, Rose confirmed that Rain is her partner, and recent photographs of the two show them kissing in New York City. The two have been together since at least a month, because Rain was introduced to Asia Argento following the death of Anthony Bourdain.

In early August, Rain tweeted that she was dating someone that other people hated. Rose has been criticized in the past for her treatment of the transgender community.

I’m dating a human many hate me 4 dating. Yet those ppl never met them. Likely never will. They don’t see the activism behind the scenes, hard work, ppl this Being surrounds themself w/. They only believe wht they read in tabloids & it’s sad cuz I wish ppl wld think 4 themselves. — Rain Dove (@raindovemodel) August 6, 2018

How is Rain embroiled in the Asia Argento story?

According to McGowan, Rain’s friendship with Asia deepened after the death of Anthony Bourdain. The three took a trip to Berlin together and Asia and Rain continued to be in touch.

In a text message conversation, Asia revealed to Rain that she had slept with Jimmy Bennett, according to McGowan. McGowan also says that Rain turned these texts over to the police.

“Rain also shared that Asia had stated that she’d been receiving unsolicited nudes of Jimmy since he had been 12. Asia mentioned in these texts that she didn’t take any action on those images,” Rose wrote.

These are the text messages that would later be released to TMZ, and would directly contradict the statement released by Asia.

Why would Asia confide in Rain?

Although it’s somewhat hard to believe that Argento would share the details of her high profile controversy with a person she’d only recently become close with over text, McGowan said Rain is regularly consulted on such matters. “I know Rain is a person to whom many high profile entities consult when they are experiencing social pressures,” McGowan wrote, “because Rain is good at guiding them through the research confrontation, rehabilitation, and solution process.”

Rose described Rain as someone who felt compelled to share what Asia had confided with police. “While they are a person who is good at keeping a secret for those dedicated to making things right- they are also justice driven,” she wrote.

The text messages between Asia and Rain were also leaked to the press. It is unclear who leaked the messages to outlets like TMZ, but the publication of the messages directly countered Asia’s public statements.