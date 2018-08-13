GOP Congressman Repeatedly Owned by Son on Twitter

Rep. Bob Goodlatte. Photo: JOSHUA ROBERTS/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Usually, Twitter.com is a place where people go to hurl insults at celebrities, strangers, and fast-food restaurants. But sometimes it’s also a place where they go to own their parents. Like Bobby Goodlatte, a designer and investor who recently announced he gave the maximum allowed donation to Jennifer Lewis, the Democrat running against his father, GOP congressman Bob Goodlatte, for Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.

I just gave the maximum allowed donation to Jennifer Lewis, a democrat running for my father's congressional seat. I've also gotten 5 other folks to commit to donate the max. 2018 is the year to flip districts — let's do this! https://t.co/bYCKta2Bhs — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

“damn Bobby ice in those veins,” one user tweeted.

“Certainly wasn’t an easy decision,” the younger Goodlatte replied.

A few hours later, he shared a Washington Post story about FBI agent Peter Strzok. Strzok, who had been a senior official into the Russia and Hillary Clinton email investigations, was fired on Monday for a series of anti-Trump texts he had exchanged with an FBI lawyer in 2016. In July, Strzok was grilled for hours by House Republicans, including Representative Goodlatte, who has represented Virginia’s 6th District since 1993, and also serves as the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. On Monday, Bobby wrote that he was “deeply embarrassed” that the Strzok’s career “was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding.”

I’m deeply embarrassed that Peter Strzok’s career was ruined by my father’s political grandstanding. That committee hearing was a low point for Congress.



Thank you for your service sir. You are a patriot https://t.co/3dNN3AlXCZ — Bobby Goodlatte (@rsg) August 13, 2018

A slightly different approach to disagreeing with your politician parents than other large adult children have used.

The Cut has reached out to Bobby Goodlatte for comment and will update this post if we hear back.