Everyone Needs to Listen to Robyn’s New Single Immediately

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

Is it too late to suggest a song of summer candidate? After eight incredibly long years (who remembers 2010?), Robyn has finally released a new solo single titled “Missing U,” and to no one’s surprise, it bangs.

Per Pitchfork, the song premiered on Annie Mac’s show on BBC Radio 1 earlier today, and it’s characteristically dance-y and synth-based and impossible to get out of your head once it’s there. “There’s an empty space you left behind when you’re not here with me,” she sings in the chorus. File this next to “Call Your Girlfriend” and “Dancing on My Own” as one of Robyn’s hit bittersweet jams.

Now, more than ever, we eagerly await the release of her upcoming album.