40 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Madewell to Veja

Photo: courtesy of the retailer

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

After a week of excellent deals (namely on clogs), the deals kept on coming: Below, some of our favorite finds, including way-less-expensive-than-they-look black heels, our favorite Laundress detergent, and a whole bunch of Strat-approved homewares.

$15 at Neiman Marcus Eberjey Colette Lace Boy-Leg Thong $15 (was $38, now 61% off) In honor of Underwear Week, we dug up some very discounted underthings on sale at Neiman Marcus. First up, this $15 Eberjey thong. $15 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$35 at Neiman Marcus Eberjey Painted Striped Pajama Pants $35 (was $79, now 56% off) Also from Eberjey, some extremely soft striped lounge-about-the-house-pants. $35 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$16 at Neiman Marcus Cosabella Metropolis Triangle-Cup Bralette $16 (was $55, now 71% off) And then two little Cosabella finds: this sort of Art Deco–feeling bralette. $16 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$40 at Spring Mango Military-Style Overshirt $40 (was $80, now 50% off) A thick button-down shirt that would look great paired with a white turtleneck. $40 at Spring Buy

$50 at Spring Mango Geometric Print Dress $50 (was $100, now 50% off) A graphic DVF wrap-dress dupe from Mango. $50 at Spring Buy

$40 at Spring Clarks Grace Nina Heels $40 (was $120, now 67% off) These $40 Clarks heels do not look like they are from Clarks. Nor do they look like they are $40. $40 at Spring Buy

$45 at Spring M.R.K.T. Tyler Tote $45 (was $75, now 40% off) This color-blocked canvas tote from M.R.K.T. features an all-important interior zip pocket for holding things like keys. $45 at Spring Buy

$117 at Nordstrom Hawkins New York Stripe Wool & Cotton Throw Blanket $117 (was $195, now 40% off) In a somewhat curious turn of events, a whole bunch of very niche (and very Strategist-y) home goods are on sale at Nordstrom right now. Like this lovely wool throw blanket from Hawkins New York. $117 at Nordstrom Buy

$8 at Nordstrom Hay Enamel Mug $8 (was $14, now 43% off) An enamel mug from our favorite Danish homewares line Hay. $8 at Nordstrom Buy

$17 at Nordstrom Hay Medium Kaleido Powder Coated Steel Tray $17 (was $29, now 41% off) This Hay steel tray is a longtime Strategist favorite (and is also available, and on sale, in a smaller size). $17 at Nordstrom Buy

$11 at Nordstrom Crow Canyon Small 2 Quart Enamelware Open Roaster $11 (was $18, now 39% off) Another Strat favorite? Crow Canyon splatterware! $11 at Nordstrom Buy

$82 at Nordstrom Frye Carson Ballet Flat $82 (was $158, now 48% off) These black leather Frye flats are a very practical pre-fall purchase. $82 at Nordstrom Buy

$41 at Nordstrom Superga Fantasy Cotu Sneaker $41 (was $69, now 41% off) These polka-dotted Supergas? Perhaps less practical, but we still love them. $41 at Nordstrom Buy

$38 at Nordstrom Madewell Texture & Thread Wrap Top $38 (was $45, now 16% off) A little wrap top in bright cherry red that would go nicely with a pair of blue jeans. $38 at Nordstrom Buy

$34 at Dermstore TOCCA Beauty Candela - Valencia $34 (was $42, now 19% off) This Tocca candle is inspired by the “Spanish sun” and has notes of orange blossom, bergamot, jasmine, and neroli. $34 at Dermstore Buy

$84 at Carbon 38 Adidas by Stella McCartney Train Ultra Tight $84 (was $120, now 30% off) It’s the bright-red waistband that really “makes” these Adidas for Stella McCartney leggings. $84 at Carbon 38 Buy

$84 at The Outnet Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Convertible Backpack $84 (was $143, now 41% off) And a matching(ish) Adidas by Stella McCartney backpack, which can actually transform and pack down into a fanny pack. $84 at The Outnet Buy

$13 at Saks Fifth Avenue The Laundress Delicate Wash Laundry Detergent $13 (was $19, now 32% off) If we may go back to Underwear Week for a second, this “delicate wash” soap from the Laundress is highly recommended by the experts for washing lace or silk underwear. $13 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$29 at Saks Fifth Avenue Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle $29 (was $42, now 31% off) A Jonathan Adler candle makes a real classy “thanks for letting me stay with you for Labor Day” gift. $29 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$27 at Saks Fifth Avenue Peacock Alley Metro Bath Towel $27 (was $39, now 31% off) If you know us at all, you know we cannot resist a white linen with a navy border. And that includes towels. (It’s also on sale as a larger “bath sheet.”) $27 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$26 at Macy’s Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Casual Sneakers $26 (was $60, now 57% off) These all-white Converse high-tops would look great with some high-waisted cropped flares. $26 at Macy’s Buy

$71 at Reformation Reformation Mercury Skirt $71 (was $238, now 70% off) Last week, we highlighted a bunch of items from the big Reformation sale. We seemed to have overlooked a few gems, like this metallic silver leather skirt. $71 at Reformation Buy

$49 at Reformation Reformation Eliza One Piece Bathing Suit $49 (was $98, now 50% off) We love the thick (but not too thick) straps of this one-piece. $49 at Reformation Buy

$74 at Reformation Reformation Prince Pant $74 (was $148, now 50% off) Those white Converse above would look excellent with this pair of pants. $74 at Reformation Buy

$174 at Reformation Reformation Dane Dress. $174 (was $248, now 30% off) This dress comes in a very autumnal shade of green. Note: There aren’t a ton of sizes left, but it’s also available (in a ton of sizes) in red floral. $174 at Reformation Buy

Photo: 18-04-25 Accessories PM2 B4 dylanremis W $130 at Shopbop Veja V-10 Bastille Sneakers $130 (was $185, now 30% off) The Veja (we think) is the new status sneaker. $130 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-05-15 Accessories AM2 B2 pattygranlund W $37 at Baggu Baggu Weekend Bag $37 (was $74, now 50% off) We’ve been following this Baggu weekender, and its on-sale price was just marked down even further. (Also, we just bought it.) $37 at Baggu Buy

Photo: 18-05-17 Accessories PM1 B9 corypeterson W $220 at Shopbop OTAAT/MYERS Collective Small Round Bucket Tote Bag $220 (was $549, now 60% off) This bucket bag features L.A.-based line OTAAT/MYERS Collective’s signature rounded handle. $220 at Shopbop Buy

$120 at Urban Outfitters Clarks Wallabee Moccasin $120 (was $140, now 14% off) We saw a young woman walking down the street and looking very stylish in a pair of these Clarks Wallabees with some cropped pants and we thought … Do we want some Clarks Wallabees? $120 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$28 at Spring Hunter Original Floral Stripe Mini Compact Umbrella $28 (was $55, now 49% off) A very compact umbrella from Hunter that packs a big, floral punch. $28 at Spring Buy

$60 at Alice + Whittles Alice + Whittles Black Sport Stripes Ankle Boot $60 (was $160, now 63% off) Pair your new umbrella with some snazzy new rain boots from ethically made rain-boot line Alice + Whittles. $60 at Alice + Whittles Buy

$63 at Walmart Refurbished- Beats by Dr. Dre EP Wired On-Ear Headphones $63 (was $121, now 48% off) Last week, we noticed that a lot of you were into the Beats by Dre headphones on sale at Walmart, so we decided to include this pair of refurbished Beats by Dre headphones, which are also on sale at Walmart. $63 at Walmart Buy

$9 at Barneys Warehouse Plan Toys Bathtub Explorers: Sailing Walrus $9 (was $13, now 31% off) This might just be the cutest bath toy we ever did see! $9 at Barneys Warehouse Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.