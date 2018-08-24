40 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Madewell to Veja

Photo: courtesy of the retailer
You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
After a week of excellent
deals (namely on clogs), the deals kept on coming: Below, some of our favorite finds, including way-less-expensive-than-they-look black heels, our favorite Laundress detergent, and a whole bunch of Strat-approved homewares.
Eberjey Colette Lace Boy-Leg Thong
$15
at Neiman Marcus
In honor of
Underwear Week, we dug up some very discounted underthings on sale at Neiman Marcus. First up, this $15 Eberjey thong.
Eberjey Painted Striped Pajama Pants
$35
at Neiman Marcus
Also from Eberjey, some extremely soft striped lounge-about-the-house-pants.
Cosabella Metropolis Triangle-Cup Bralette
$16
at Neiman Marcus
And then two little Cosabella finds: this sort of Art Deco–feeling bralette.
Cosabella Minimalista Rib-Knit Tap Shorts
$18
at Neiman Marcus
Mango Military-Style Overshirt
$40
at Spring
A thick button-down shirt that would look great paired with a white turtleneck.
Mango Geometric Print Dress
$50
at Spring
A graphic DVF wrap-dress dupe from Mango.
Clarks Grace Nina Heels
$40
at Spring
These $40 Clarks heels do
not look like they are from Clarks. Nor do they look like they are $40.
Reebok Essential Jersey Legging
$10
at Spring
Just some $10 high-waisted
leggings from Reebok.
M.R.K.T. Tyler Tote
$45
at Spring
This color-blocked canvas tote from M.R.K.T. features an all-important interior zip pocket for holding things like keys.
Hawkins New York Stripe Wool & Cotton Throw Blanket
$117
at Nordstrom
In a somewhat curious turn of events, a whole bunch of very niche (and very Strategist-y) home goods are on sale at Nordstrom right now. Like this lovely wool throw blanket from Hawkins New York.
Hay Enamel Mug
$8
at Nordstrom
An enamel mug from our favorite Danish homewares line Hay.
Hay Medium Kaleido Powder Coated Steel Tray
$17
at Nordstrom
This Hay steel tray is a longtime Strategist favorite (and is also available, and on sale,
in a smaller size).
Crow Canyon Small 2 Quart Enamelware Open Roaster
$11
at Nordstrom
Bodha Ritual Ceramic Oil Diffuser
$59
at Nordstrom
Frye Carson Ballet Flat
$82
at Nordstrom
These black leather Frye
flats are a very practical pre-fall purchase.
Superga Fantasy Cotu Sneaker
$41
at Nordstrom
These polka-dotted Supergas? Perhaps less practical, but we still love them.
Madewell Texture & Thread Wrap Top
$38
at Nordstrom
A little wrap top in bright cherry red that would go nicely with a pair of blue jeans.
TOCCA Beauty Candela - Valencia
$34
at Dermstore
This Tocca candle is inspired by the “Spanish sun” and has notes of orange blossom, bergamot, jasmine, and neroli.
Brookstone®Outlast Temperature Regulating Side Sleeper Standard Pillow
$30
at Bed Bath & Beyond
Attention hotheaded
side sleepers: Apparently, this pillow from Brookstone features “Outlast technology” that keeps your head cool.
Sweaty Betty Luxe Gym Bag
$116
at Carbon 38
We can personally vouch for this Sweaty Betty
gym bag … because we own it! We also use it on the regular as a weekend bag.
Adidas by Stella McCartney Train Ultra Tight
$84
at Carbon 38
It’s the bright-red waistband that really “makes” these Adidas for Stella McCartney leggings.
Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Convertible Backpack
$84
at The Outnet
And a matching(ish) Adidas by Stella McCartney backpack, which can actually transform and pack down into a fanny pack.
The Laundress Delicate Wash Laundry Detergent
$13
at Saks Fifth Avenue
If we may go back to Underwear Week for a second, this “delicate wash” soap from the Laundress is
highly recommended by the experts for washing lace or silk underwear.
Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle
$29
at Saks Fifth Avenue
A Jonathan Adler candle makes a real classy “thanks for letting me stay with you for Labor Day” gift.
Peacock Alley Metro Bath Towel
$27
at Saks Fifth Avenue
If you know us at all, you know we cannot resist a white linen with a navy border. And that includes
towels. (It’s also on sale as a larger “bath sheet.”)
Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Casual Sneakers
$26
at Macy’s
These all-white Converse high-tops would look great with some high-waisted cropped flares.
Reformation Mercury Skirt
$71
at Reformation
Last week, we highlighted a bunch of items from the big Reformation sale. We seemed to have overlooked a few gems, like this metallic silver leather skirt.
Reformation Eliza One Piece Bathing Suit
$49
at Reformation
We love the thick (but not too thick) straps of this one-piece.
Reformation Prince Pant
$74
at Reformation
Those white Converse above would look excellent with this pair of pants.
Reformation Dane Dress.
$174
at Reformation
This dress comes in a very autumnal shade of green. Note: There aren’t a ton of sizes left, but it’s also available (in a ton of sizes) in
red floral.
Photo: 18-04-25 Accessories PM2 B4 dylanremis W
Veja V-10 Bastille Sneakers
$130
at Shopbop
The Veja (we think) is the new status sneaker.
Photo: 18-05-15 Accessories AM2 B2 pattygranlund W
Baggu Weekend Bag
$37
at Baggu
We’ve been
following this Baggu weekender, and its on-sale price was just marked down even further. (Also, we just bought it.)
Photo: 18-05-17 Accessories PM1 B9 corypeterson W
OTAAT/MYERS Collective Small Round Bucket Tote Bag
$220
at Shopbop
This bucket bag features L.A.-based line OTAAT/MYERS Collective’s signature rounded handle.
Clarks Wallabee Moccasin
$120
at Urban Outfitters
We saw a young woman walking down the street and looking very stylish in a pair of these Clarks Wallabees with some cropped pants and we thought …
Do we want some Clarks Wallabees?
Filson Mile Marker Jacket
$200
at Nordstrom Rack
Knickerbocker MFG Ladder Knit Tee
$60
at Huckberry
Just a simple,
men’s white tee from Knickerbocker MFG made from “the finest cotton around.”
Hunter Original Floral Stripe Mini Compact Umbrella
$28
at Spring
A very compact
umbrella from Hunter that packs a big, floral punch.
Alice + Whittles Black Sport Stripes Ankle Boot
$60
at Alice + Whittles
Pair your new umbrella with some snazzy new
rain boots from ethically made rain-boot line Alice + Whittles.
Refurbished- Beats by Dr. Dre EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
$63
at Walmart
Last week, we noticed that a lot of you were into the Beats by Dre headphones on sale at Walmart, so we decided to include this pair of refurbished Beats by Dre headphones, which are also on sale at Walmart.
Plan Toys Bathtub Explorers: Sailing Walrus
$9
at Barneys Warehouse
This might just be the cutest bath toy we ever did see!
GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER
Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts.
By submitting your email, you agree to our
Terms
and
Privacy Notice
and to receive email correspondence from us.
The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments , rolling luggage , pillows for side sleepers , natural anxiety remedies , and bath towels . We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.
Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.