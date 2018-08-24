friday sales

40 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Madewell to Veja

By
Photo: courtesy of the retailer

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

After a week of excellent deals (namely on clogs), the deals kept on coming: Below, some of our favorite finds, including way-less-expensive-than-they-look black heels, our favorite Laundress detergent, and a whole bunch of Strat-approved homewares.

Eberjey Colette Lace Boy-Leg Thong
Eberjey Colette Lace Boy-Leg Thong
$15 at Neiman Marcus
$15 (was $38, now 61% off)

In honor of Underwear Week, we dug up some very discounted underthings on sale at Neiman Marcus. First up, this $15 Eberjey thong.

$15 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Eberjey Painted Striped Pajama Pants
Eberjey Painted Striped Pajama Pants
$35 at Neiman Marcus
$35 (was $79, now 56% off)

Also from Eberjey, some extremely soft striped lounge-about-the-house-pants.

$35 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Cosabella Metropolis Triangle-Cup Bralette
Cosabella Metropolis Triangle-Cup Bralette
$16 at Neiman Marcus
$16 (was $55, now 71% off)

And then two little Cosabella finds: this sort of Art Deco–feeling bralette.

$16 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Cosabella Minimalista Rib-Knit Tap Shorts
Cosabella Minimalista Rib-Knit Tap Shorts
$18 at Neiman Marcus
$18 (was $60, now 70% off)

And these pleated shorty shorts. Make a whole look of it with a matching $25 camisole.

$18 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Mango Military-Style Overshirt
Mango Military-Style Overshirt
$40 at Spring
$40 (was $80, now 50% off)

A thick button-down shirt that would look great paired with a white turtleneck.

$40 at Spring
Buy
Mango Geometric Print Dress
Mango Geometric Print Dress
$50 at Spring
$50 (was $100, now 50% off)

A graphic DVF wrap-dress dupe from Mango.

$50 at Spring
Buy
Clarks Grace Nina Heels
Clarks Grace Nina Heels
$40 at Spring
$40 (was $120, now 67% off)

These $40 Clarks heels do not look like they are from Clarks. Nor do they look like they are $40.

$40 at Spring
Buy
Reebok Essential Jersey Legging
Reebok Essential Jersey Legging
$10 at Spring
$10 (was $35, now 71% off)

Just some $10 high-waisted leggings from Reebok.

$10 at Spring
Buy
M.R.K.T. Tyler Tote
M.R.K.T. Tyler Tote
$45 at Spring
$45 (was $75, now 40% off)

This color-blocked canvas tote from M.R.K.T. features an all-important interior zip pocket for holding things like keys.

$45 at Spring
Buy
Hawkins New York Stripe Wool & Cotton Throw Blanket
Hawkins New York Stripe Wool & Cotton Throw Blanket
$117 at Nordstrom
$117 (was $195, now 40% off)

In a somewhat curious turn of events, a whole bunch of very niche (and very Strategist-y) home goods are on sale at Nordstrom right now. Like this lovely wool throw blanket from Hawkins New York.

$117 at Nordstrom
Buy
Hay Enamel Mug
Hay Enamel Mug
$8 at Nordstrom
$8 (was $14, now 43% off)

An enamel mug from our favorite Danish homewares line Hay.

$8 at Nordstrom
Buy
Hay Medium Kaleido Powder Coated Steel Tray
Hay Medium Kaleido Powder Coated Steel Tray
$17 at Nordstrom
$17 (was $29, now 41% off)

This Hay steel tray is a longtime Strategist favorite (and is also available, and on sale, in a smaller size).

$17 at Nordstrom
Buy
Crow Canyon Small 2 Quart Enamelware Open Roaster
Crow Canyon Small 2 Quart Enamelware Open Roaster
$11 at Nordstrom
$11 (was $18, now 39% off)

Another Strat favorite? Crow Canyon splatterware!

$11 at Nordstrom
Buy
Bodha Ritual Ceramic Oil Diffuser
Bodha Ritual Ceramic Oil Diffuser
$59 at Nordstrom
$59 (was $98, now 40% off)

A decidedly not-cheesy-looking essential-oil diffuser from Bodha.

$59 at Nordstrom
Buy
Frye Carson Ballet Flat
Frye Carson Ballet Flat
$82 at Nordstrom
$82 (was $158, now 48% off)

These black leather Frye flats are a very practical pre-fall purchase.

$82 at Nordstrom
Buy
Superga Fantasy Cotu Sneaker
Superga Fantasy Cotu Sneaker
$41 at Nordstrom
$41 (was $69, now 41% off)

These polka-dotted Supergas? Perhaps less practical, but we still love them.

$41 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Texture & Thread Wrap Top
Madewell Texture & Thread Wrap Top
$38 at Nordstrom
$38 (was $45, now 16% off)

A little wrap top in bright cherry red that would go nicely with a pair of blue jeans.

$38 at Nordstrom
Buy
TOCCA Beauty Candela - Valencia
TOCCA Beauty Candela - Valencia
$34 at Dermstore
$34 (was $42, now 19% off)

This Tocca candle is inspired by the “Spanish sun” and has notes of orange blossom, bergamot, jasmine, and neroli.

$34 at Dermstore
Buy
Brookstone®Outlast Temperature Regulating Side Sleeper Standard Pillow
Brookstone®Outlast Temperature Regulating Side Sleeper Standard Pillow
$30 at Bed Bath & Beyond
$30 (was $60, now 50% off)

Attention hotheaded side sleepers: Apparently, this pillow from Brookstone features “Outlast technology” that keeps your head cool.

$30 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy
Sweaty Betty Luxe Gym Bag
Sweaty Betty Luxe Gym Bag
$116 at Carbon 38
$116 (was $165, now 30% off)

We can personally vouch for this Sweaty Betty gym bag … because we own it! We also use it on the regular as a weekend bag.

$116 at Carbon 38
Buy
Adidas by Stella McCartney Train Ultra Tight
Adidas by Stella McCartney Train Ultra Tight
$84 at Carbon 38
$84 (was $120, now 30% off)

It’s the bright-red waistband that really “makes” these Adidas for Stella McCartney leggings.

$84 at Carbon 38
Buy
Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Convertible Backpack
Adidas by Stella McCartney Run Convertible Backpack
$84 at The Outnet
$84 (was $143, now 41% off)

And a matching(ish) Adidas by Stella McCartney backpack, which can actually transform and pack down into a fanny pack.

$84 at The Outnet
Buy
The Laundress Delicate Wash Laundry Detergent
The Laundress Delicate Wash Laundry Detergent
$13 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$13 (was $19, now 32% off)

If we may go back to Underwear Week for a second, this “delicate wash” soap from the Laundress is highly recommended by the experts for washing lace or silk underwear.

$13 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle
Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle
$29 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$29 (was $42, now 31% off)

A Jonathan Adler candle makes a real classy “thanks for letting me stay with you for Labor Day” gift.

$29 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Peacock Alley Metro Bath Towel
Peacock Alley Metro Bath Towel
$27 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$27 (was $39, now 31% off)

If you know us at all, you know we cannot resist a white linen with a navy border. And that includes towels. (It’s also on sale as a larger “bath sheet.”)

$27 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Casual Sneakers
Converse Chuck Taylor High Top Casual Sneakers
$26 at Macy’s
$26 (was $60, now 57% off)

These all-white Converse high-tops would look great with some high-waisted cropped flares.

$26 at Macy’s
Buy
Reformation Mercury Skirt
Reformation Mercury Skirt
$71 at Reformation
$71 (was $238, now 70% off)

Last week, we highlighted a bunch of items from the big Reformation sale. We seemed to have overlooked a few gems, like this metallic silver leather skirt.

$71 at Reformation
Buy
Reformation Eliza One Piece Bathing Suit
Reformation Eliza One Piece Bathing Suit
$49 at Reformation
$49 (was $98, now 50% off)

We love the thick (but not too thick) straps of this one-piece.

$49 at Reformation
Buy
Reformation Prince Pant
Reformation Prince Pant
$74 at Reformation
$74 (was $148, now 50% off)

Those white Converse above would look excellent with this pair of pants.

$74 at Reformation
Buy
Reformation Dane Dress.
Reformation Dane Dress.
$174 at Reformation
$174 (was $248, now 30% off)

This dress comes in a very autumnal shade of green. Note: There aren’t a ton of sizes left, but it’s also available (in a ton of sizes) in red floral.

$174 at Reformation
Buy
Veja V-10 Bastille Sneakers
Photo: 18-04-25 Accessories PM2 B4 dylanremis W
Veja V-10 Bastille Sneakers
$130 at Shopbop
$130 (was $185, now 30% off)

The Veja (we think) is the new status sneaker.

$130 at Shopbop
Buy
Baggu Weekend Bag
Photo: 18-05-15 Accessories AM2 B2 pattygranlund W
Baggu Weekend Bag
$37 at Baggu
$37 (was $74, now 50% off)

We’ve been following this Baggu weekender, and its on-sale price was just marked down even further. (Also, we just bought it.)

$37 at Baggu
Buy
OTAAT/MYERS Collective Small Round Bucket Tote Bag
Photo: 18-05-17 Accessories PM1 B9 corypeterson W
OTAAT/MYERS Collective Small Round Bucket Tote Bag
$220 at Shopbop
$220 (was $549, now 60% off)

This bucket bag features L.A.-based line OTAAT/MYERS Collective’s signature rounded handle.

$220 at Shopbop
Buy
Clarks Wallabee Moccasin
Clarks Wallabee Moccasin
$120 at Urban Outfitters
$120 (was $140, now 14% off)

We saw a young woman walking down the street and looking very stylish in a pair of these Clarks Wallabees with some cropped pants and we thought … Do we want some Clarks Wallabees?

$120 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Filson Mile Marker Jacket
Filson Mile Marker Jacket
$200 at Nordstrom Rack
$200 (was $350, now 43% off)

We briefly noted this in our Filson-bag sale post earlier this week, but there’s a very stately, Barbour-esque coat, also from Filson, on sale for 43 percent off at the moment.

$200 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Knickerbocker MFG Ladder Knit Tee
Knickerbocker MFG Ladder Knit Tee
$60 at Huckberry
$60 (was $66, now 9% off)

Just a simple, men’s white tee from Knickerbocker MFG made from “the finest cotton around.”

$60 at Huckberry
Buy
Hunter Original Floral Stripe Mini Compact Umbrella
Hunter Original Floral Stripe Mini Compact Umbrella
$28 at Spring
$28 (was $55, now 49% off)

A very compact umbrella from Hunter that packs a big, floral punch.

$28 at Spring
Buy
Alice + Whittles Black Sport Stripes Ankle Boot
Alice + Whittles Black Sport Stripes Ankle Boot
$60 at Alice + Whittles
$60 (was $160, now 63% off)

Pair your new umbrella with some snazzy new rain boots from ethically made rain-boot line Alice + Whittles.

$60 at Alice + Whittles
Buy
Refurbished- Beats by Dr. Dre EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
Refurbished- Beats by Dr. Dre EP Wired On-Ear Headphones
$63 at Walmart
$63 (was $121, now 48% off)

Last week, we noticed that a lot of you were into the Beats by Dre headphones on sale at Walmart, so we decided to include this pair of refurbished Beats by Dre headphones, which are also on sale at Walmart.

$63 at Walmart
Buy
Plan Toys Bathtub Explorers: Sailing Walrus
Plan Toys Bathtub Explorers: Sailing Walrus
$9 at Barneys Warehouse
$9 (was $13, now 31% off)

This might just be the cutest bath toy we ever did see!

$9 at Barneys Warehouse
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
40 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy