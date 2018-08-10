friday sales

43 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Nike to No. 6

By
Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

This week, our deep dive into the mid-August deal-o-sphere unearthed quite a few gems, among them a $12 Breton tee, a 52 percent off linen duvet cover, a whole bunch of discounted denim, and a very wonderful pair of polka-dotted Converse.

French Connection Tim Tim Breton Striped Top
French Connection Tim Tim Breton Striped Top
$12, Spring
$12 (was $48, now 75% off)

You won’t be able to do much better than $12 for a classic Breton long-sleeved tee.

$12 at Spring
Buy
Free People Riakaa Cotton Printed Midi Dress
Free People Riakaa Cotton Printed Midi Dress
$89, Macy’s
$89 (was $148, now 40% off)

An easy-breeze Free People schmatta (that’s also available in a purply-pink).

$89 at Macy’s
Buy
Levi’s Larissa Western Cotton Denim Shirt
Levi’s Larissa Western Cotton Denim Shirt
$30, Macy’s
$30 (was $50, now 40% off)

You don’t have to wear this Levi’s button-down with a matching shade of blue jeans, but you could. It’s also on sale (for $33) in a long-sleeved version.

$30 at Macy’s
Buy
Hotel Collection Linen Natural Full/Queen Duvet Cover
Hotel Collection Linen Natural Full/Queen Duvet Cover
$160, Macy’s
$160 (was $335, now 52% off)

We’ve been going hard on linen bedding this season; and for good reason: It’s amazing. This Hotel Collection duvet in a soothing shade of beige is 52 percent off.

$160 at Macy’s
Buy
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi - Dots
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi - Dots
$60, Zappos
$60 (was $70, now 14% off)

Well, these are fun. Some polka-dotted, green-lined Converse high-tops.

$60 at Zappos
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Classic Cami Bikini Top
Diane von Furstenberg Classic Cami Bikini Top
$65, Diane von Furstenberg
$65 (was $108, now 40% off)

A whole bunch of wares were just added to the Diane von Furstenberg sale section. First up, this simple blue-and-white bikini.

$65 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Cheeky High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$71, Diane von Furstenberg
$71 (was $118, now 40% off)
$71 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Open Back Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Open Back Dress
$161, Diane von Furstenberg
$161 (was $268, now 40% off)

For these last days of summer, a fluttery, floral number made from soft, woven, printed bamboo with an open back.

$161 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Side Tie Wrap Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Side Tie Wrap Dress
$167, Diane von Furstenberg
$167 (was $278, now 40% off)

This floral dress is a little more fancy-event-friendly; it’s made from what’s described as a “slightly sheer, woven, gauzy printed silk rayon blend.”

$167 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve V-neck Knit Wrap Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve V-neck Knit Wrap Dress
$239, Diane von Furstenberg
$239 (was $398, now 40% off)

Finally, two dresses that are a bit more fall-y. This navy knit wrap dress is classic DVF. (And very work-appropriate.)

$239 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Julian Silk Jersey Mini Wrap Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Julian Silk Jersey Mini Wrap Dress
$171, Diane von Furstenberg
$171 (was $428, now 60% off)

This striped wrap dress is made from a very luxurious-feeling silk jersey.

$171 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle/8 oz.
Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle/8 oz.
$29, Saks Fifth Avenue
$29 (was $42, now 31% off)

This festive Jonathan Adler candle makes a great “thanks for having me at your beach house for Labor Day” present.

$29 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Jonathan Adler Vice Porcelain Gluten-Free Treat Canister
Jonathan Adler Vice Porcelain Gluten-Free Treat Canister
$90, Saks Fifth Avenue
$90 (was $128, now 30% off)

Also from Jonathan Adler: a cheeky cookie jar.

$90 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Kartell Two-Piece Charles Ghost Stool Set
Kartell Two-Piece Charles Ghost Stool Set
$280, Saks Fifth Avenue
$280 (was $400, now 30% off)

Fakes abound, but why not get the real thing: a set of “Ghost Stools” courtesy of Kartell.

$280 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Wüsthof Classic Three-Piece Starter Knife Set
Wüsthof Classic Three-Piece Starter Knife Set
$154, Saks Fifth Avenue
$154 (was $220, now 30% off)

Start your new knife collection with this trio of classics from Wüsthof. The set features a paring, bread, and chef’s knife.

$154 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
M.R.K.T. Evan Commuter
M.R.K.T. Evan Commuter
$35, Spring
$35 (was $95, now 63% off)

This M.R.K.T. backpack is not so unlike the (alas, now sold out) one that Nikita Richardson professed her love for the other day.

$35 at Spring
Buy
Nike Air Max 97 Ultra ‘17 SI Women’s Shoe
Nike Air Max 97 Ultra ‘17 SI Women’s Shoe
$115, Spring
$115 (was $180, now 36% off)

A pair of Air Maxes in a lovely shade of “barely green.”

$115 at Spring
Buy
Nike Seamless Women’s Light Support Sports Bra
Nike Seamless Women’s Light Support Sports Bra
$18, Spring
$18 (was $30, now 40% off)

A comfortable sweat-wicking sports bra from Nike with a sleek cross-back.

$18 at Spring
Buy
Nike Challenger Men’s 7” Running Shorts
Nike Challenger Men’s 7” Running Shorts
$17, Spring
$17 (was $35, now 51% off)

One of our favorite running shorts for men.

$17 at Spring
Buy
Saturdays NYC James Waffle Long Sleeve Shirt
Saturdays NYC James Waffle Long Sleeve Shirt
$55, Spring
$55 (was $110, now 50% off)

A perfect transitional tee: a slim-fit top from Saturdays NYC made from waffle-knit fabric.

$55 at Spring
Buy
Champion Twill Mesh Visor
Champion Twill Mesh Visor
$16, Spring
$16 (was $25, now 36% off)

Some “starter Champion.”

$16 at Spring
Buy
Eberjey Lou Lace-Inset Silk Chemise
Eberjey Lou Lace-Inset Silk Chemise
$80, Neiman Marcus
$80 (was $178, now 55% off)

A delicate and lacy silk chemise from Eberjey.

$80 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Vince Classic Stripe Cotton Tee w/ Rolled Sleeves
Vince Classic Stripe Cotton Tee w/ Rolled Sleeves
$57, Neiman Marcus
$57 (was $95, now 40% off)

A slouchy striped tee from Vince (that looks great with this mustard-colored skirt).

$57 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Melanie Abrantes Large Cork Hanging Planter
Melanie Abrantes Large Cork Hanging Planter
$66, Huckberry
$66 (was $110, now 40% off)

We love a hanging fruit basket. This one, made from cork and designed by Melanie Abrantes, can also hold plants.

$66 at Huckberry
Buy
Revival Rugs Sylvie Rug in Tan
Revival Rugs Sylvie Rug in Tan
$640, Huckberry
$640 (was $736, now 13% off)

A perfectly-faded, tan rug from Revival, the “Casper of vintage rugs” (which we tested and really liked). A bunch of them are on sale at Huckberry.

$640 at Huckberry
Buy
MCMC Maine Perfume Oil
MCMC Maine Perfume Oil
$34, Credo Beauty
$34 (was $45, now 24% off)

This MCMC “Maine” perfume is meant to evoke “a day spent on the island of North Haven off the coast of Maine, falling in love.”

$34 at Credo Beauty
Buy
See by Chloé Scalloped Textured-Leather Pumps
See by Chloé Scalloped Textured-Leather Pumps
$157, The Outnet
$157 (was $315, now 50% off)

A perfect pair of fall heels (with delightful scalloped detailing) from See by Chloé.

$157 at The Outnet
Buy
See by Chloé Small Paige Embellished Textured-Leather Wallet
See by Chloé Small Paige Embellished Textured-Leather Wallet
$98, The Outnet
$98 (was $200, now 51% off)

Another 50 percent off See by Chloé goody: a very elegant $90 zip-around wallet.

$98 at The Outnet
Buy
Reformation Denim Jacket
Reformation Denim Jacket
$90, Nordstrom
$90 (was $128, now 30% off)

As we noted the other day, there’s a whole bunch of discounted Reformation at Nordstrom at the moment — like this perfectly distressed denim jacket.

$90 at Nordstrom
Buy
Fila Summer Mock Neck Sweatshirt
Fila Summer Mock Neck Sweatshirt
$36, Nordstrom
$36 (was $60, now 40% off)

You know us … we can’t resist a mock-neck. Particularly in sweatshirt form.

$36 at Nordstrom
Buy
Thread & Supply Cleo Maxi Slipdress
Thread & Supply Cleo Maxi Slipdress
$44, Nordstrom
$44 (was $74, now 41% off)

This maxi dress is made from a very soft and comfortable dark-blue chambray.

$44 at Nordstrom
Buy
Madewell Gathered Neck Tank
Madewell Gathered Neck Tank
$25, Nordstrom
$25 (was $35, now 29% off)

A fall tank top seems like a contradiction in terms; but this rust-colored one from Madewell is definitely a fall tank top.

$25 at Nordstrom
Buy
Croatian Sunrise Serving Bowls, Set of 3
Croatian Sunrise Serving Bowls, Set of 3
$20, Anthropologie
$20 (was $28, now 29% off)

This serving-bowl-and-platter set will make your peanuts and pretzels look a lot more elegant.

$20 at Anthropologie
Buy
Clare V. Lauren Structured Crossbody Bag
Clare V. Lauren Structured Crossbody Bag
$130, Anthropologie
$130 (was $248, now 48% off)

This is a very good price for a Clare V. cross-body bag.

$130 at Anthropologie
Buy
Kerry Cassill Salta Sheet Set, Queen
Kerry Cassill Salta Sheet Set, Queen
$240, Anthropologie
$240 (was $398, now 40% off)

A lovely set of block-printed sheets made by artisans in India from Kerry Cassill. The set includes a flat an fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

$240 at Anthropologie
Buy
T. La Collared Wrap Top
T. La Collared Wrap Top
$30, Anthropologie
$30 (was $58, now 48% off)

A very ’70s wrap top that looks particularly good tucked in to a pair of high-waisted pants.

$30 at Anthropologie
Buy
Indie Lee Blemish Lotion
Indie Lee Blemish Lotion
$15, Anthropologie
$15 (was $26, now 42% off)

An all-natural (but powerful) blemish-fighting lotion from Indie Lee. (We’re big fans of her blemish-fighting stick.)

$15 at Anthropologie
Buy
Gas Bijoux Thin Tortoise Hoop Earrings
Gas Bijoux Thin Tortoise Hoop Earrings
$90, Anthropologie
$90 (was $168, now 46% off)

We like the thinness of these tortoise hoop earrings.

$90 at Anthropologie
Buy
No.6 Flat Huarache Clogs
Photo: 18-03-06 Accessories AM2 B2 toddmaughan W
No.6 Flat Huarache Clogs
$182, Shopbop
$182 (was $260, now 30% off)

A pair of fire-engine-red sandals courtesy of No. 6, makers of Brooklyn-mom-beloved status clogs.

$182 at Shopbop
Buy
J Brand Slim Jacket
Photo: 18-04-06 anjacihoric AM2 B3 raypfeiffer W
J Brand Slim Jacket
$209, Shopbop
$209 (was $348, now 40% off)

A slim (read: non boxy) faded black denim jacket from J Brand.

$209 at Shopbop
Buy
Building Block Short Basket Tote
Photo: 18-03-23 Accessories PM1 B9 tedketterhagen W
Building Block Short Basket Tote
$275, Shopbop
$275 (was $550, now 50% off)

One of the best prices we’ve seen for a Building Block bucket bag. (This Building Block wristlet is also 50 percent off.)

$275 at Shopbop
Buy
Ray-Ban Phantos 46mm Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Phantos 46mm Aviator Sunglasses
$90, Nordstrom Rack
$90 (was $178, now 49% off)

These round aviators are one of the many pairs of Ray-Bans discounted as part of a flash sale taking place at Nordstrom Rack.

$90 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, 16 Oz by Cetaphil
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, 16 Oz by Cetaphil
$10, Jet
$10 (was $13, now 23% off)

A 16-ouncer of dermatologist-beloved Cetaphil facial cleanser.

$10 at Jet
Buy

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
43 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy