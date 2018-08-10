43 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Nike to No. 6

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors

This week, our deep dive into the mid-August deal-o-sphere unearthed quite a few gems, among them a $12 Breton tee, a 52 percent off linen duvet cover, a whole bunch of discounted denim, and a very wonderful pair of polka-dotted Converse.

$12, Spring French Connection Tim Tim Breton Striped Top $12 (was $48, now 75% off) You won’t be able to do much better than $12 for a classic Breton long-sleeved tee. $12 at Spring Buy

$89, Macy’s Free People Riakaa Cotton Printed Midi Dress $89 (was $148, now 40% off) An easy-breeze Free People schmatta (that’s also available in a purply-pink). $89 at Macy’s Buy

$160, Macy’s Hotel Collection Linen Natural Full/Queen Duvet Cover $160 (was $335, now 52% off) We’ve been going hard on linen bedding this season; and for good reason: It’s amazing. This Hotel Collection duvet in a soothing shade of beige is 52 percent off. $160 at Macy’s Buy

$60, Zappos Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi - Dots $60 (was $70, now 14% off) Well, these are fun. Some polka-dotted, green-lined Converse high-tops. $60 at Zappos Buy

$71, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Cheeky High-Waisted Bikini Bottom $71 (was $118, now 40% off) $71 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$161, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Open Back Dress $161 (was $268, now 40% off) For these last days of summer, a fluttery, floral number made from soft, woven, printed bamboo with an open back. $161 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$167, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Side Tie Wrap Dress $167 (was $278, now 40% off) This floral dress is a little more fancy-event-friendly; it’s made from what’s described as a “slightly sheer, woven, gauzy printed silk rayon blend.” $167 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$239, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve V-neck Knit Wrap Dress $239 (was $398, now 40% off) Finally, two dresses that are a bit more fall-y. This navy knit wrap dress is classic DVF. (And very work-appropriate.) $239 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$171, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Julian Silk Jersey Mini Wrap Dress $171 (was $428, now 60% off) This striped wrap dress is made from a very luxurious-feeling silk jersey. $171 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$29, Saks Fifth Avenue Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle/8 oz. $29 (was $42, now 31% off) This festive Jonathan Adler candle makes a great “thanks for having me at your beach house for Labor Day” present. $29 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$90, Saks Fifth Avenue Jonathan Adler Vice Porcelain Gluten-Free Treat Canister $90 (was $128, now 30% off) Also from Jonathan Adler: a cheeky cookie jar. $90 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$280, Saks Fifth Avenue Kartell Two-Piece Charles Ghost Stool Set $280 (was $400, now 30% off) Fakes abound, but why not get the real thing: a set of “Ghost Stools” courtesy of Kartell. $280 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$154, Saks Fifth Avenue Wüsthof Classic Three-Piece Starter Knife Set $154 (was $220, now 30% off) Start your new knife collection with this trio of classics from Wüsthof. The set features a paring, bread, and chef’s knife. $154 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$115, Spring Nike Air Max 97 Ultra ‘17 SI Women’s Shoe $115 (was $180, now 36% off) A pair of Air Maxes in a lovely shade of “barely green.” $115 at Spring Buy

$55, Spring Saturdays NYC James Waffle Long Sleeve Shirt $55 (was $110, now 50% off) A perfect transitional tee: a slim-fit top from Saturdays NYC made from waffle-knit fabric. $55 at Spring Buy

$80, Neiman Marcus Eberjey Lou Lace-Inset Silk Chemise $80 (was $178, now 55% off) A delicate and lacy silk chemise from Eberjey. $80 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$57, Neiman Marcus Vince Classic Stripe Cotton Tee w/ Rolled Sleeves $57 (was $95, now 40% off) A slouchy striped tee from Vince (that looks great with this mustard-colored skirt). $57 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$34, Credo Beauty MCMC Maine Perfume Oil $34 (was $45, now 24% off) This MCMC “Maine” perfume is meant to evoke “a day spent on the island of North Haven off the coast of Maine, falling in love.” $34 at Credo Beauty Buy

$157, The Outnet See by Chloé Scalloped Textured-Leather Pumps $157 (was $315, now 50% off) A perfect pair of fall heels (with delightful scalloped detailing) from See by Chloé. $157 at The Outnet Buy

$98, The Outnet See by Chloé Small Paige Embellished Textured-Leather Wallet $98 (was $200, now 51% off) Another 50 percent off See by Chloé goody: a very elegant $90 zip-around wallet. $98 at The Outnet Buy

$36, Nordstrom Fila Summer Mock Neck Sweatshirt $36 (was $60, now 40% off) You know us … we can’t resist a mock-neck. Particularly in sweatshirt form. $36 at Nordstrom Buy

$44, Nordstrom Thread & Supply Cleo Maxi Slipdress $44 (was $74, now 41% off) This maxi dress is made from a very soft and comfortable dark-blue chambray. $44 at Nordstrom Buy

$25, Nordstrom Madewell Gathered Neck Tank $25 (was $35, now 29% off) A fall tank top seems like a contradiction in terms; but this rust-colored one from Madewell is definitely a fall tank top. $25 at Nordstrom Buy

$20, Anthropologie Croatian Sunrise Serving Bowls, Set of 3 $20 (was $28, now 29% off) This serving-bowl-and-platter set will make your peanuts and pretzels look a lot more elegant. $20 at Anthropologie Buy

$130, Anthropologie Clare V. Lauren Structured Crossbody Bag $130 (was $248, now 48% off) This is a very good price for a Clare V. cross-body bag. $130 at Anthropologie Buy

$240, Anthropologie Kerry Cassill Salta Sheet Set, Queen $240 (was $398, now 40% off) A lovely set of block-printed sheets made by artisans in India from Kerry Cassill. The set includes a flat an fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $240 at Anthropologie Buy

$30, Anthropologie T. La Collared Wrap Top $30 (was $58, now 48% off) A very ’70s wrap top that looks particularly good tucked in to a pair of high-waisted pants. $30 at Anthropologie Buy

$90, Anthropologie Gas Bijoux Thin Tortoise Hoop Earrings $90 (was $168, now 46% off) We like the thinness of these tortoise hoop earrings. $90 at Anthropologie Buy

Photo: 18-03-06 Accessories AM2 B2 toddmaughan W $182, Shopbop No.6 Flat Huarache Clogs $182 (was $260, now 30% off) A pair of fire-engine-red sandals courtesy of No. 6, makers of Brooklyn-mom-beloved status clogs. $182 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-04-06 anjacihoric AM2 B3 raypfeiffer W $209, Shopbop J Brand Slim Jacket $209 (was $348, now 40% off) A slim (read: non boxy) faded black denim jacket from J Brand. $209 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-03-23 Accessories PM1 B9 tedketterhagen W $275, Shopbop Building Block Short Basket Tote $275 (was $550, now 50% off) One of the best prices we’ve seen for a Building Block bucket bag. (This Building Block wristlet is also 50 percent off.) $275 at Shopbop Buy

$90, Nordstrom Rack Ray-Ban Phantos 46mm Aviator Sunglasses $90 (was $178, now 49% off) These round aviators are one of the many pairs of Ray-Bans discounted as part of a flash sale taking place at Nordstrom Rack. $90 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

