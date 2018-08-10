43 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Nike to No. 6

Photo: Courtesy of the Vendors
This week, our deep dive into the mid-August deal-o-sphere unearthed quite a few gems, among them a $12 Breton tee, a 52 percent off linen
duvet cover, a whole bunch of discounted denim, and a very wonderful pair of polka-dotted Converse.
French Connection Tim Tim Breton Striped Top
$12, Spring
You won’t be able to do much better than $12 for a classic Breton long-sleeved tee.
Free People Riakaa Cotton Printed Midi Dress
$89, Macy’s
An easy-breeze Free People schmatta (that’s also available in a purply-pink).
Levi’s Larissa Western Cotton Denim Shirt
$30, Macy’s
You don’t have to wear this Levi’s button-down with a matching shade of blue
jeans, but you could. It’s also on sale (for $33) in a long-sleeved version.
Hotel Collection Linen Natural Full/Queen Duvet Cover
$160, Macy’s
We’ve been going hard on
linen bedding this season; and for good reason: It’s amazing. This Hotel Collection duvet in a soothing shade of beige is 52 percent off.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi - Dots
$60, Zappos
Well, these are fun. Some polka-dotted, green-lined Converse high-tops.
Diane von Furstenberg Classic Cami Bikini Top
$65, Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg Cheeky High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$71, Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg Short-Sleeve Open Back Dress
$161, Diane von Furstenberg
For these last days of summer, a fluttery, floral number made from soft, woven, printed bamboo with an open back.
Diane von Furstenberg Side Tie Wrap Dress
$167, Diane von Furstenberg
This floral dress is a little more fancy-event-friendly; it’s made from what’s described as a “slightly sheer, woven, gauzy printed silk rayon blend.”
Diane von Furstenberg Long-Sleeve V-neck Knit Wrap Dress
$239, Diane von Furstenberg
Finally, two dresses that are a bit more fall-y. This navy knit wrap dress is classic DVF. (And very work-appropriate.)
Diane von Furstenberg Julian Silk Jersey Mini Wrap Dress
$171, Diane von Furstenberg
This striped wrap dress is made from a very luxurious-feeling silk jersey.
Jonathan Adler Champagne Pop Candle/8 oz.
$29, Saks Fifth Avenue
This festive Jonathan Adler
candle makes a great “thanks for having me at your beach house for Labor Day” present.
Jonathan Adler Vice Porcelain Gluten-Free Treat Canister
$90, Saks Fifth Avenue
Also from Jonathan Adler: a cheeky cookie jar.
Kartell Two-Piece Charles Ghost Stool Set
$280, Saks Fifth Avenue
Fakes abound, but why not get the real thing: a set of “Ghost Stools” courtesy of Kartell.
Wüsthof Classic Three-Piece Starter Knife Set
$154, Saks Fifth Avenue
Start your new
knife collection with this trio of classics from Wüsthof. The set features a paring, bread, and chef’s knife.
M.R.K.T. Evan Commuter
$35, Spring
Nike Air Max 97 Ultra ‘17 SI Women’s Shoe
$115, Spring
A pair of Air Maxes in a lovely shade of “barely green.”
Nike Seamless Women’s Light Support Sports Bra
$18, Spring
A comfortable sweat-wicking
sports bra from Nike with a sleek cross-back.
Nike Challenger Men’s 7” Running Shorts
$17, Spring
Saturdays NYC James Waffle Long Sleeve Shirt
$55, Spring
A perfect transitional tee: a slim-fit top from Saturdays NYC made from waffle-knit fabric.
Champion Twill Mesh Visor
$16, Spring
Eberjey Lou Lace-Inset Silk Chemise
$80, Neiman Marcus
A delicate and lacy silk chemise from Eberjey.
Vince Classic Stripe Cotton Tee w/ Rolled Sleeves
$57, Neiman Marcus
A slouchy striped tee from Vince (that looks great with this mustard-colored skirt).
Melanie Abrantes Large Cork Hanging Planter
$66, Huckberry
We love
a hanging fruit basket. This one, made from cork and designed by Melanie Abrantes, can also hold plants.
Revival Rugs Sylvie Rug in Tan
$640, Huckberry
MCMC Maine Perfume Oil
$34, Credo Beauty
This MCMC “Maine” perfume is meant to evoke “a day spent on the island of North Haven off the coast of Maine, falling in love.”
See by Chloé Scalloped Textured-Leather Pumps
$157, The Outnet
A perfect pair of fall heels (with delightful scalloped detailing) from See by Chloé.
See by Chloé Small Paige Embellished Textured-Leather Wallet
$98, The Outnet
Another 50 percent off See by Chloé goody: a very elegant $90 zip-around wallet.
Reformation Denim Jacket
$90, Nordstrom
As
we noted the other day, there’s a whole bunch of discounted Reformation at Nordstrom at the moment — like this perfectly distressed denim jacket.
Fila Summer Mock Neck Sweatshirt
$36, Nordstrom
You know us … we can’t resist a mock-neck. Particularly in sweatshirt form.
Thread & Supply Cleo Maxi Slipdress
$44, Nordstrom
This maxi dress is made from a very soft and comfortable dark-blue chambray.
Madewell Gathered Neck Tank
$25, Nordstrom
A fall tank top seems like a contradiction in terms; but this rust-colored one from Madewell is definitely a fall tank top.
Croatian Sunrise Serving Bowls, Set of 3
$20, Anthropologie
This serving-bowl-and-platter set will make your peanuts and pretzels look a lot more elegant.
Clare V. Lauren Structured Crossbody Bag
$130, Anthropologie
This is a very good price for a Clare V. cross-body bag.
Kerry Cassill Salta Sheet Set, Queen
$240, Anthropologie
A lovely set of block-printed
sheets made by artisans in India from Kerry Cassill. The set includes a flat an fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
T. La Collared Wrap Top
$30, Anthropologie
A very ’70s wrap top that looks particularly good tucked in to a pair of high-waisted pants.
Indie Lee Blemish Lotion
$15, Anthropologie
An all-natural (but powerful) blemish-fighting lotion from Indie Lee. (We’re big fans of her
blemish-fighting stick.)
Gas Bijoux Thin Tortoise Hoop Earrings
$90, Anthropologie
We like the thinness of these tortoise hoop earrings.
Photo: 18-03-06 Accessories AM2 B2 toddmaughan W
No.6 Flat Huarache Clogs
$182, Shopbop
A pair of fire-engine-red sandals courtesy of No. 6, makers of Brooklyn-mom-beloved
status clogs.
Photo: 18-04-06 anjacihoric AM2 B3 raypfeiffer W
J Brand Slim Jacket
$209, Shopbop
A slim (read: non boxy) faded black denim jacket from J Brand.
Photo: 18-03-23 Accessories PM1 B9 tedketterhagen W
Building Block Short Basket Tote
$275, Shopbop
Ray-Ban Phantos 46mm Aviator Sunglasses
$90, Nordstrom Rack
These round aviators are one of the many pairs of Ray-Bans discounted as part of
a flash sale taking place at Nordstrom Rack.
Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, 16 Oz by Cetaphil
$10, Jet
