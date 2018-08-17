friday sales

41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Isabel Marant to Patagonia

By
There were lots of excellent sales this week (DVF dresses for under $200, starter Sunday Riley, lacey underwear, Nancy Meyers-y linen bedding), and the sales just kept on coming. Below, our favorite Friday deals including some 72-percent-off jeans, half-off Wolford tights, and a whole bunch of rarely-on-sale Reformation.

Smythson Pastegrain Lambskin Soho Notebook
Smythson Pastegrain Lambskin Soho Notebook
$86 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$86 (was $230, now 63% off)

This Smythson notebook makes a nice back-to-school gift for the fancy freshman in your life.

$86 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Stripe Terry Robe
Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Stripe Terry Robe
$48 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$48 (was $110, now 56% off)

A plush, blush robe made from “cozy cotton terry.”

$48 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Cosabella Sweet Treat Cheetah Lace Thong
Cosabella Sweet Treat Cheetah Lace Thong
$8 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$8 (was $18, now 56% off)

An $8 thong from Cosabella featuring a (very subtle) cheetah print.

$8 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
French Connection Cropped Cone Jeans
French Connection Cropped Cone Jeans
$44 at Spring
$44 (was $158, now 72% off)

Some Bill Cunningham blue cropped jeans from French Connection. (We also really like these cropped-and-flared black jeans from FC which are currently a mere $36.)

$44 at Spring
Buy
Michael Kors Polka Dot Cotton Oversized Pullover
Michael Kors Polka Dot Cotton Oversized Pullover
$59 at Spring
$59 (was $195, now 70% off)

Polka-dotted pullover alert!

$59 at Spring
Buy
Kaufmann Mercantile Canvas & Suede Backpack
Kaufmann Mercantile Canvas & Suede Backpack
$80 at Spring
$80 (was $165, now 52% off)

Got Fjallraven fatigue? Then consider this canvas backpack from Kaufmann Mercantile featuring a tan suede base and straps.

$80 at Spring
Buy
Isabel Marant Lazel Zip-Front Origami-Printed Quilted Jacket
Isabel Marant Lazel Zip-Front Origami-Printed Quilted Jacket
$218 at Neiman Marcus
$218 (was $875, now 75% off)

This quilted, origami-printed Isabel Marant jacket is perfect for the upcoming in-between-season weather.

$218 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Nike Power Sculpt High-Rise Performance Training Tights
Nike Power Sculpt High-Rise Performance Training Tights
$75 at Neiman Marcus
$75 (was $150, now 50% off)

These “power sculpt” leggings from Nike apparently feel like wearing “a second skin.”

$75 at Neiman Marcus
Buy
Wolford Mera Tights
Wolford Mera Tights
$25 at Journelle
$25 (was $50, now 50% off)

It’s not quite tights weather yet, but why not stock up on some 50 percent off Wolfords.

$25 at Journelle
Buy
Kisuii Anael Off Shoulder One Piece
Photo: 18-05-22 rozagough PM2 B5 ryankautzer W
Kisuii Anael Off Shoulder One Piece
$161 at Shopbop
$161 (was $230, now 30% off)

It’s the end of swimsuit weather, to be sure, but an off-the-shoulder one-piece from Kisuii was too good pass up.

$161 at Shopbop
Buy
Baggu Oversized Tote
Photo: 18-03-06 Accessories AM2 B9 corypeterson W
Baggu Oversized Tote
$210 at Shopbop
$210 (was $300, now 30% off)

An simple oversized leather tote from Baggu that you’ll likely have for a long, long time.

$210 at Shopbop
Buy
Madewell Classic Ex-Boyfriend Chambray Shirt
Madewell Classic Ex-Boyfriend Chambray Shirt
$43 at Nordstrom
$43 (was $72, now 40% off)

An easy denim top from Madewell.

$43 at Nordstrom
Buy
Splendid Bow-Tied Chambray Jumpsuit
Splendid Bow-Tied Chambray Jumpsuit
$72 at Anthropologie
$72 (was $158, now 54% off)

A related garment, courtesy of Splendid. (Note: All sale items at Anthro are an extra 20 percent off and discounts are applied at checkout.)

$72 at Anthropologie
Buy
Mara Bath Mat
Mara Bath Mat
$36 at Anthropologie
$36 (was $58, now 38% off)

A festive bath mat that’ll spice things up in the bathroom.

$36 at Anthropologie
Buy
Adidas Campus Porter Sneaker
Adidas Campus Porter Sneaker
$106 at Need Supply
$106 (was $150, now 29% off)

These men’s Adidas sneaks were made in collaboration with Japanese line Porter-Yoshida & Co.

$106 at Need Supply
Buy
Vintage French Workwear Chore Jacket
Vintage French Workwear Chore Jacket
$30 at Urban Outfitters
$30 (was $69, now 57% off)

Just like black Dansko clogs, the French utility jacket is also part of the official Strategist editor uniform.

$30 at Urban Outfitters
Buy
Vince Utility Shirt Dress
Vince Utility Shirt Dress
$140 at Nordstrom Rack
$140 (was $295, now 53% off)

This shirt dress from Vince is very everyday workday appropriate. (And on sale as part of Nordstrom Rack’s Vince “flash sale” event.)

$140 at Nordstrom Rack
Buy
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Neighborhood Collection
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Neighborhood Collection
$149 at Walmart
$149 (was $300, now 50% off)

Some classic Beats wireless headphones that are currently $150 less than usual.

$149 at Walmart
Buy
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream with Pump
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream with Pump
$14 at Jet
$14 (was $31, now 55% off)

This 16 ounce tub of one of our favorite moisturizing creams is 55 percent off.

$14 at Jet
Buy
Joseph Joseph Nest Plus 9-Pc. Set
Joseph Joseph Nest Plus 9-Pc. Set
$40 at Macy’s
$40 (was $84, now 52% off)

This colorful (stackable) “system” from Joseph Joseph includes several mixing bowls, a mesh sieve, a colander/strainer, and five measuring cups.

$40 at Macy’s
Buy
with code: SUPER
Patagonia Houdini Jacket
Patagonia Houdini Jacket
$69 at Huckberry
$69 (was $99, now 30% off)

This men’s Patagonia jacket is called the “Houdini” because it packs up into its chest pocket. Perfect for traveling, camping, what have you.

$69 at Huckberry
Buy
Mollusk Avocado Tee
Mollusk Avocado Tee
$29 at Huckberry
$29 (was $35, now 17% off)

A T-shirt. With an avocado on it!

$29 at Huckberry
Buy
Diane von Furstenberg Bella Sandals
Diane von Furstenberg Bella Sandals
$119 at Diane von Furstenberg
$119 (was $198, now 40% off)

Even if you only have a few more weeks to wear these knotted ribbon sandals … there’s always February in St. Barts!

$119 at Diane von Furstenberg
Buy
Nordstrom at Home Moroccan Tile Throw
Nordstrom at Home Moroccan Tile Throw
$35 at Nordstrom
$35 (was $59, now 41% off)

This elegant, Moroccan-tile throw also comes in gray and light blue.

$35 at Nordstrom
Buy
Oeuf Jumper in White/Whales
Oeuf Jumper in White/Whales
$44 at Spring
$44 (was $55, now 20% off)

An adorable gender-neutral whale-adorned onesie from Oeuf.

$44 at Spring
Buy
Puma Classic Logo Jacket
Puma Classic Logo Jacket
$30 at Revolve
$30 (was $60, now 50% off)

This Puma jacket feels very “first day of tenth grade.” (Except paired with an actual shirt underneath it.)

$30 at Revolve
Buy
Reformation Flax Relaxed Crew Tee
Reformation Flax Relaxed Crew Tee
$20 at Reformation
$20 (was $28, now 29% off)

And now, a slew of items from Reformation’s big sale. First up, this relaxed T-shirt in Gen-Z yellow.

$20 at Reformation
Buy
Reformation Meredith Dress
Reformation Meredith Dress
$174 at Reformation
$174 (was $248, now 30% off)

It was the little sleeve ties that sold us on this one.

$174 at Reformation
Buy
Reformation Thelma Dress
Reformation Thelma Dress
$158 at Reformation
$158 (was $198, now 20% off)

This looks a lot like the Dress of the Summer.

$158 at Reformation
Buy
Reformation Priah Top
Reformation Priah Top
$39 at Reformation
$39 (was $58, now 33% off)

We are tempted to get this top in every color available (which, in addition to this “lipstick red” also comes in a “toffee brown” and plain white).

$39 at Reformation
Buy
Reformation Liliana Top
Reformation Liliana Top
$41 at Reformation
$41 (was $58, now 29% off)

This tank’s straight neckline will look elegant under a cardigan come fall.

$41 at Reformation
Buy
Acne Studios Climb Used Black Jeans 32
Acne Studios Climb Used Black Jeans 32
$140 at La Garçonne
$140 (was $250, now 44% off)

Over at La Garçonne, all sale items are an additional 20 percent off with the code 99LGAUG20. That means that these perfect Acne skinny jeans are $140. (Which is a very good price for a pair of perfect Acne skinny jeans.)

$140 at La Garçonne
Buy
with code: 99LGAUG20
Hope Epic Trousers
Hope Epic Trousers
$65 at La Garçonne
$65 (was $270, now 76% off)

Another pair of pants — these ones from Swedish basics line Hope — for a very good price.

$65 at La Garçonne
Buy
with code: 99LGAUG20
La Garçonne Moderne Portrait Slip Dress
La Garçonne Moderne Portrait Slip Dress
$128 at La Garçonne
$128 (was $399, now 68% off)

This LBSS (little black slip dress) from La Garçonne’s house line also comes in white and grey.

$128 at La Garçonne
Buy
with code: 99LGAUG20
Vetements Perforated Leather Sneakers
Vetements Perforated Leather Sneakers
$223 at La Garçonne
$223 (was $930, now 76% off)

If there was ever a time to get a pair of Vetements-logo-adorned sneakers … that time would be now.

$223 at La Garçonne
Buy
with code: 99LGAUG20
Coach Mini Demi-Fine Skull Stud Earrings
Coach Mini Demi-Fine Skull Stud Earrings
$33 at Coach
$33 (was $65, now 49% off)

Just some tiny skull studs from Coach.

$33 at Coach
Buy
Coach Quilted Patchwork Denim Pants
Coach Quilted Patchwork Denim Pants
$248 at Coach
$248 (was $495, now 50% off)

These flare-leg, patchwork jeans will look like you picked them up at an outdoor flea market in rural Massachusetts (in a good way).

$248 at Coach
Buy
Sunnylife Montauk Beach Seat
Sunnylife Montauk Beach Seat
$24 at Saks Off Fifth
$24 (was $55, now 56% off)

You know how people buy Christmas cards in January because they’re super-duper on sale? The same can be said of smart shoppers who buy next year’s beach chairs in mid-August. (This Sunnylife squiggly chair and this stripey chair are also on sale.)

$24 at Saks Off Fifth
Buy
& Other Storie Colour Block Tee
& Other Storie Colour Block Tee
$15 at & Other Stories
$15 (was $29, now 48% off)

This sporty color-block tee from & Other Stories has a Courrèges-esque feel to it.

$15 at & Other Stories
Buy
The North Face Homestead Roadsoda Pack
The North Face Homestead Roadsoda Pack
$80 at Zappos
$80 (was $100, now 20% off)

As of press time, there were only nine of these puppies left, so get this roll-top North Face backpack while you can!

$80 at Zappos
Buy
Scents & Feel Honeycomb Fouta
Scents & Feel Honeycomb Fouta
$32 at Totokaelo
$32 (was $45, now 29% off)

For those who’ve wanted to experiment with a fouta towel.

$32 at Totokaelo
Buy

41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy