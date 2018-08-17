41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Isabel Marant to Patagonia

Photo: courtesy of the retailers

There were lots of excellent sales this week (DVF dresses for under $200, starter Sunday Riley, lacey underwear, Nancy Meyers-y linen bedding), and the sales just kept on coming. Below, our favorite Friday deals including some 72-percent-off jeans, half-off Wolford tights, and a whole bunch of rarely-on-sale Reformation.

$8 at Saks Fifth Avenue Cosabella Sweet Treat Cheetah Lace Thong $8 (was $18, now 56% off) An $8 thong from Cosabella featuring a (very subtle) cheetah print. $8 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

$59 at Spring Michael Kors Polka Dot Cotton Oversized Pullover $59 (was $195, now 70% off) Polka-dotted pullover alert! $59 at Spring Buy

$80 at Spring Kaufmann Mercantile Canvas & Suede Backpack $80 (was $165, now 52% off) Got Fjallraven fatigue? Then consider this canvas backpack from Kaufmann Mercantile featuring a tan suede base and straps. $80 at Spring Buy

$218 at Neiman Marcus Isabel Marant Lazel Zip-Front Origami-Printed Quilted Jacket $218 (was $875, now 75% off) This quilted, origami-printed Isabel Marant jacket is perfect for the upcoming in-between-season weather. $218 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$75 at Neiman Marcus Nike Power Sculpt High-Rise Performance Training Tights $75 (was $150, now 50% off) These “power sculpt” leggings from Nike apparently feel like wearing “a second skin.” $75 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$25 at Journelle Wolford Mera Tights $25 (was $50, now 50% off) It’s not quite tights weather yet, but why not stock up on some 50 percent off Wolfords. $25 at Journelle Buy

Photo: 18-05-22 rozagough PM2 B5 ryankautzer W $161 at Shopbop Kisuii Anael Off Shoulder One Piece $161 (was $230, now 30% off) It’s the end of swimsuit weather, to be sure, but an off-the-shoulder one-piece from Kisuii was too good pass up. $161 at Shopbop Buy

Photo: 18-03-06 Accessories AM2 B9 corypeterson W $210 at Shopbop Baggu Oversized Tote $210 (was $300, now 30% off) An simple oversized leather tote from Baggu that you’ll likely have for a long, long time. $210 at Shopbop Buy

$43 at Nordstrom Madewell Classic Ex-Boyfriend Chambray Shirt $43 (was $72, now 40% off) An easy denim top from Madewell. $43 at Nordstrom Buy

$36 at Anthropologie Mara Bath Mat $36 (was $58, now 38% off) A festive bath mat that’ll spice things up in the bathroom. $36 at Anthropologie Buy

$106 at Need Supply Adidas Campus Porter Sneaker $106 (was $150, now 29% off) These men’s Adidas sneaks were made in collaboration with Japanese line Porter-Yoshida & Co. $106 at Need Supply Buy

$30 at Urban Outfitters Vintage French Workwear Chore Jacket $30 (was $69, now 57% off) Just like black Dansko clogs, the French utility jacket is also part of the official Strategist editor uniform. $30 at Urban Outfitters Buy

$140 at Nordstrom Rack Vince Utility Shirt Dress $140 (was $295, now 53% off) This shirt dress from Vince is very everyday workday appropriate. (And on sale as part of Nordstrom Rack’s Vince “flash sale” event.) $140 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$149 at Walmart Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Neighborhood Collection $149 (was $300, now 50% off) Some classic Beats wireless headphones that are currently $150 less than usual. $149 at Walmart Buy

$14 at Jet CeraVe Moisturizing Cream with Pump $14 (was $31, now 55% off) This 16 ounce tub of one of our favorite moisturizing creams is 55 percent off. $14 at Jet Buy

$40 at Macy’s Joseph Joseph Nest Plus 9-Pc. Set $40 (was $84, now 52% off) This colorful (stackable) “system” from Joseph Joseph includes several mixing bowls, a mesh sieve, a colander/strainer, and five measuring cups. $40 at Macy’s Buy with code: SUPER

$69 at Huckberry Patagonia Houdini Jacket $69 (was $99, now 30% off) This men’s Patagonia jacket is called the “Houdini” because it packs up into its chest pocket. Perfect for traveling, camping, what have you. $69 at Huckberry Buy

$29 at Huckberry Mollusk Avocado Tee $29 (was $35, now 17% off) A T-shirt. With an avocado on it! $29 at Huckberry Buy

$119 at Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Bella Sandals $119 (was $198, now 40% off) Even if you only have a few more weeks to wear these knotted ribbon sandals … there’s always February in St. Barts! $119 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$35 at Nordstrom Nordstrom at Home Moroccan Tile Throw $35 (was $59, now 41% off) This elegant, Moroccan-tile throw also comes in gray and light blue. $35 at Nordstrom Buy

$44 at Spring Oeuf Jumper in White/Whales $44 (was $55, now 20% off) An adorable gender-neutral whale-adorned onesie from Oeuf. $44 at Spring Buy

$30 at Revolve Puma Classic Logo Jacket $30 (was $60, now 50% off) This Puma jacket feels very “first day of tenth grade.” (Except paired with an actual shirt underneath it.) $30 at Revolve Buy

$174 at Reformation Reformation Meredith Dress $174 (was $248, now 30% off) It was the little sleeve ties that sold us on this one. $174 at Reformation Buy

$39 at Reformation Reformation Priah Top $39 (was $58, now 33% off) We are tempted to get this top in every color available (which, in addition to this “lipstick red” also comes in a “toffee brown” and plain white). $39 at Reformation Buy

$41 at Reformation Reformation Liliana Top $41 (was $58, now 29% off) This tank’s straight neckline will look elegant under a cardigan come fall. $41 at Reformation Buy

$140 at La Garçonne Acne Studios Climb Used Black Jeans 32 $140 (was $250, now 44% off) Over at La Garçonne, all sale items are an additional 20 percent off with the code 99LGAUG20. That means that these perfect Acne skinny jeans are $140. (Which is a very good price for a pair of perfect Acne skinny jeans.) $140 at La Garçonne Buy with code: 99LGAUG20

$128 at La Garçonne La Garçonne Moderne Portrait Slip Dress $128 (was $399, now 68% off) This LBSS (little black slip dress) from La Garçonne’s house line also comes in white and grey. $128 at La Garçonne Buy with code: 99LGAUG20

$223 at La Garçonne Vetements Perforated Leather Sneakers $223 (was $930, now 76% off) If there was ever a time to get a pair of Vetements-logo-adorned sneakers … that time would be now. $223 at La Garçonne Buy with code: 99LGAUG20

$33 at Coach Coach Mini Demi-Fine Skull Stud Earrings $33 (was $65, now 49% off) Just some tiny skull studs from Coach. $33 at Coach Buy

$248 at Coach Coach Quilted Patchwork Denim Pants $248 (was $495, now 50% off) These flare-leg, patchwork jeans will look like you picked them up at an outdoor flea market in rural Massachusetts (in a good way). $248 at Coach Buy

$15 at & Other Stories & Other Storie Colour Block Tee $15 (was $29, now 48% off) This sporty color-block tee from & Other Stories has a Courrèges-esque feel to it. $15 at & Other Stories Buy

$80 at Zappos The North Face Homestead Roadsoda Pack $80 (was $100, now 20% off) As of press time, there were only nine of these puppies left, so get this roll-top North Face backpack while you can! $80 at Zappos Buy

$32 at Totokaelo Scents & Feel Honeycomb Fouta $32 (was $45, now 29% off) For those who’ve wanted to experiment with a fouta towel. $32 at Totokaelo Buy

