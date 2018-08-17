41 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Isabel Marant to Patagonia

Photo: courtesy of the retailers
There were lots of excellent sales this week (
DVF dresses for under $200, starter Sunday Riley, lacey underwear, Nancy Meyers-y linen bedding), and the sales just kept on coming. Below, our favorite Friday deals including some 72-percent-off jeans, half-off Wolford tights, and a whole bunch of rarely-on-sale Reformation.
Smythson Pastegrain Lambskin Soho Notebook
$86
at Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Stripe Terry Robe
$48
at Saks Fifth Avenue
A plush, blush
robe made from “cozy cotton terry.”
Cosabella Sweet Treat Cheetah Lace Thong
$8
at Saks Fifth Avenue
An $8 thong from Cosabella featuring a (very subtle) cheetah print.
French Connection Cropped Cone Jeans
$44
at Spring
Michael Kors Polka Dot Cotton Oversized Pullover
$59
at Spring
Polka-dotted pullover alert!
Kaufmann Mercantile Canvas & Suede Backpack
$80
at Spring
Got Fjallraven fatigue? Then consider this canvas
backpack from Kaufmann Mercantile featuring a tan suede base and straps.
Isabel Marant Lazel Zip-Front Origami-Printed Quilted Jacket
$218
at Neiman Marcus
This quilted, origami-printed Isabel Marant jacket is perfect for the upcoming in-between-season weather.
Nike Power Sculpt High-Rise Performance Training Tights
$75
at Neiman Marcus
These “power sculpt” leggings from Nike apparently feel like wearing “a second skin.”
Wolford Mera Tights
$25
at Journelle
It’s not quite tights weather yet, but why not stock up on some 50 percent off Wolfords.
Photo: 18-05-22 rozagough PM2 B5 ryankautzer W
Kisuii Anael Off Shoulder One Piece
$161
at Shopbop
It’s the end of swimsuit weather, to be sure, but an off-the-shoulder one-piece from Kisuii was too good pass up.
Photo: 18-03-06 Accessories AM2 B9 corypeterson W
Baggu Oversized Tote
$210
at Shopbop
An simple oversized leather tote from
Baggu that you’ll likely have for a long, long time.
Madewell Classic Ex-Boyfriend Chambray Shirt
$43
at Nordstrom
An easy denim top from Madewell.
Splendid Bow-Tied Chambray Jumpsuit
$72
at Anthropologie
A related garment, courtesy of Splendid. (Note:
All sale items at Anthro are an extra 20 percent off and discounts are applied at checkout.)
Mara Bath Mat
$36
at Anthropologie
A festive bath mat that’ll spice things up in the bathroom.
Adidas Campus Porter Sneaker
$106
at Need Supply
These men’s Adidas sneaks were made in collaboration with Japanese line Porter-Yoshida & Co.
Vintage French Workwear Chore Jacket
$30
at Urban Outfitters
Just like
black Dansko clogs, the French utility jacket is also part of the official Strategist editor uniform.
Vince Utility Shirt Dress
$140
at Nordstrom Rack
This shirt dress from Vince is very everyday workday appropriate. (And on sale as part of Nordstrom Rack’s Vince
“flash sale” event.)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Neighborhood Collection
$149
at Walmart
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream with Pump
$14
at Jet
Joseph Joseph Nest Plus 9-Pc. Set
$40
at Macy’s
This colorful (stackable) “system” from Joseph Joseph includes several mixing bowls, a mesh sieve, a colander/strainer, and five measuring cups.
Patagonia Houdini Jacket
$69
at Huckberry
This men’s Patagonia jacket is called the “Houdini” because it packs up into its chest pocket. Perfect for traveling,
camping, what have you.
Mollusk Avocado Tee
$29
at Huckberry
A T-shirt. With an avocado on it!
Diane von Furstenberg Bella Sandals
$119
at Diane von Furstenberg
Even if you only have a few more weeks to wear these knotted ribbon sandals … there’s always February in St. Barts!
Nordstrom at Home Moroccan Tile Throw
$35
at Nordstrom
This elegant, Moroccan-tile throw also comes in gray and light blue.
Oeuf Jumper in White/Whales
$44
at Spring
An adorable gender-neutral whale-adorned onesie from Oeuf.
Puma Classic Logo Jacket
$30
at Revolve
This Puma jacket feels very “first day of tenth grade.” (Except paired with an actual shirt underneath it.)
Reformation Flax Relaxed Crew Tee
$20
at Reformation
Reformation Meredith Dress
$174
at Reformation
It was the little sleeve ties that sold us on this one.
Reformation Thelma Dress
$158
at Reformation
Reformation Priah Top
$39
at Reformation
We are tempted to get this top in every color available (which, in addition to this “lipstick red” also comes in a “toffee brown” and plain white).
Reformation Liliana Top
$41
at Reformation
This tank’s straight neckline will look elegant under a cardigan come fall.
Acne Studios Climb Used Black Jeans 32
$140
at La Garçonne
Over at La Garçonne,
all sale items are an additional 20 percent off with the code 99LGAUG20. That means that these perfect Acne skinny jeans are $140. (Which is a very good price for a pair of perfect Acne skinny jeans.)
Hope Epic Trousers
$65
at La Garçonne
La Garçonne Moderne Portrait Slip Dress
$128
at La Garçonne
This LBSS (little black slip dress) from La Garçonne’s house line also comes in white and grey.
Vetements Perforated Leather Sneakers
$223
at La Garçonne
If there was ever a time to get a pair of Vetements-logo-adorned sneakers … that time would be now.
Coach Mini Demi-Fine Skull Stud Earrings
$33
at Coach
Just some tiny skull studs from Coach.
Coach Quilted Patchwork Denim Pants
$248
at Coach
These flare-leg, patchwork jeans will look like you picked them up at an outdoor flea market in rural Massachusetts (in a good way).
Sunnylife Montauk Beach Seat
$24
at Saks Off Fifth
You know how people buy Christmas cards in January because they’re super-duper on sale? The same can be said of smart shoppers who buy next year’s
beach chairs in mid-August. (This Sunnylife squiggly chair and this stripey chair are also on sale.)
& Other Storie Colour Block Tee
$15
at & Other Stories
This sporty color-block tee from & Other Stories has a Courrèges-esque feel to it.
The North Face Homestead Roadsoda Pack
$80
at Zappos
As of press time, there were only nine of these puppies left, so get this roll-top North Face backpack while you can!
Scents & Feel Honeycomb Fouta
$32
at Totokaelo
For those who’ve wanted to experiment with a fouta
towel.
