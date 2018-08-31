Watch the Short Film for Selena Gomez’s New Coach Line

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Selena Gomez unveiled her new collaboration with Coach with a short film set in the companies headquarters. Playing the role of a regular employee, Selena makes use of the office as her personal playground. Trying on clothes, eating other people’s food, and causing general mischief.

The video was directed by Bunny Kinney, and Coach worked with stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Vanngo and hair stylist Marissa Marino to bring the whole project together.

“I had so much fun working on the film,” said Gomez about the campaign. “And I’m thrilled to share the collection, which speaks to everything I love about Coach and also so perfectly represents who I am.”

Watch the short film below. The Coach x Selena Gomez collection will be available in stores and online starting Friday.