Selena Gomez Shares First Look at Her Upcoming Coach Collection

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is about to add “clothing designer” to her résumé. The singer, who has been a face for Coach since 2016, has been working on a ready-to-wear collection for the brand that is set to debut this fall. We finally have our first look at her campaign. Those who are fans of Coach under designer Stuart Vevers and/or Selena’s style will be unsurprised to see a slip dress under a knit cardigan, paired with a choker. Per her post, the collection will drop in a few weeks, with pre-orders starting on August 14 and a wide release on August 31 (just in time to wear your new slip dress to New York Fashion Week).

Gomez previously worked on a collection of accessories for Coach. As with that collection, the new one will feature mantras like “Not perfect, always me.” Sadly, the collection probably won’t include a post-breakup ukelele or a large bible. But maybe next time!