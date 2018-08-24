Serena Williams Was Unfazed By The French Ban On Her Catsuit

Serena Williams. Photo: Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Serena Williams’s Nike catsuit will reportedly be banned by the French Open in the future, according to French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli. In a recent interview, Giudicelli said that the catsuit would not be allowed under a new dress code because he thought “we’ve gone too far.”

“It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place,” said Giudicelli according to the Associated Press.

Serena Williams seemed unbothered by the decision. At a press conference on Saturday ahead of the U.S. Open, Williams said “that obviously, the Grand Slams have a right to do what they want to do.”

.@serenawilliams made light of the French Open banning her catsuit: pic.twitter.com/Ltyx7BUcWM — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2018

“I feel like if and when, or if they know that some things are for health reasons, then there’s no way that they wouldn’t be okay with it,” Williams explained. “So I think it’s fine. The president of the French Federation, he’s been really amazing. He’s been so easy to talk to. My whole team is basically French, so, yeah, we have a wonderful relationship.”

Before Williams addressed Guidicelli’s comments, others expressed displeasure about his dress code issues. Andy Roddick tweeted on Friday that the decision to ban the catsuit was “dumb” and that “it’d be nice if the sport got out of its own way.”

This is so dumb and shortsighted it hurts. Sometimes it’d be nice if the sport got out of its own way. https://t.co/As85ymSiFK — andyroddick (@andyroddick) August 25, 2018

Williams joked that she wouldn’t be wearing the outfit again. “When it comes to fashion, you don’t want to be a repeat offender.”