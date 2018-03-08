A Cobalt-Blue Bag That Can Hold All Your Stuff

Sometimes, it feels like finding a stylish, decent-size bag is too much to ask. With summer’s tiny-purse trend and fanny-pack hype, I was starting to miss the days when I could just dump all of my essentials in a pretty tote, swing it over my shoulder, and call it a day.

Enter Stuart Weitzman, whose new twist drawstring cross-body has come to answer my prayers. Made of supple leather with a silver lining and an adjustable 20-inch shoulder strap, this bag is both beautiful and practical. And it has exactly the right amount of detail to keep it from feeling generic, thanks to a thick leather drawstring that ties loosely at the front for a very Stuart Weitzman take on a classic drawstring bag.

Choose from four colors — blue violet, latte light beige, snow, and black — that can take you through every season of the year. I’m partial to blue violet because it will match my wallet, but all of these colors are designed to look good with every outfit.

$595, Stuart Weitzman The Twist Drawstring Crossbody $595 at Stuart Weitzman Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.