Tevas-Style Sandals Are Cool Now

Photo: Rob Ball/Getty Images

Like the humble Birkenstock and the virulently ugly Croc, Tevas are back. Yes, the shoes preferred by camp counselors and Hawaiian Congressional candidates. Yesterday at the Cecilie Bahnsen show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, scours of fashion editors began to see the shoes in a new light. Bahnsen’s models wore glittery sandals from the brand Suicoke along with the airy, mostly white dresses from Bahnsen’s collection. Hello comfy sandals with perpendicular straps. Have we met before?

The sandals would not have been such a surprising choice at say, Off White or Prada’s new collections. But in a collection as classically feminine as Bahnsen’s, they were given a new light. Suicoke shoes paired with a pretty sundress (which, coincidentally, is all anyone should be wearing in this heat) looks modern. It’s a sign that you can run, you can hide, but even the most fanciful among us cannot resist the siren call of ugly shoes.