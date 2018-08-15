14 Designer Bags to Buy This Fall (or at Least Stalk Online)

Photo-Illustration: Courtesy of the Retailers

As summer ends and everyone’s basket bags begin to fray, it’s time to think about fall shopping. Summer is for long days at the beach; fall is for getting stuff done. Summer is for nonchalantly throwing a bunch of fruit into a mesh sack; fall is for carefully packing your work tote the night before. If you’re starting to consider what you’ll be buying in September, it’s worth noting that the new crop of luxury bags for fall 2018 is pretty fun. From a neon-banana-printed bag from Prada to a beautiful and practical cross-body from Rag & Bone, there’s something for anyone who wants to make a statement. Shop our favorites below.

The Soon-to-Be “It” Bag

$400, Moda Operandi Danse Lente Shearling Mini Phoebe Bag Danse Lente is poised to become the next It-bag brand. Get ahead of the trend and snatch up this furry number now. $400 at Moda Operandi Buy

The Studded Option

$428, Michael Kors Michael Kors x Yang Mi Whitney Large Studded Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag No, Michael Kors is not generally known for his punk-rock influences. This handbag is the beautiful exception. $428 at Michael Kors Buy

The Practical One

$595, Rag & Bone Atlas Shoulder Bag The new Atlas bag unfolds to be completely flat, making it a necessity for anyone who is dedicated to packing in carry-ons. Bonus: it can be used as a top-handle bag or a cross-body. $595 at Rag & Bone Buy

The Origami-Inspired Option

$950, Acne Studios Knot Handbag Pink Acne has added new colorful options to their classic Musubi bag collection. $950 at Acne Studios Buy

The New Bucket Bag

$628, Bergdorf Goodman Trademark structured Leather Bucket Bag The bucket bag has experienced a renaissance in the past couple years. This one is sleek, cool, and Linda Fargo–approved. $628 at Bergdorf Goodman Buy

The Artsy Bag

$2,250, Prada Small printed leather top-handle bag Prada’s latest collection felt like a Vegas-style rave. But this bag also recalls American pop-art like Warhol or Lichtenstein. Potato, potahto. $2,250 at Prada Buy

The Status Bag

$2,450, Net-a-Porter Balenciaga Ville Tote Logomania is back and leading the pack is Balenciaga. So if you’re buying into the trend, this is the way to go. $2,450 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The New Lady Bag

$850, Net-a-Porter Hunting Season Trunk Lizard and Suede Shoulder Bag Now that top-handles have had their moment, try a mini-bag in lipstick red. It’s also a bit more convenient to tote around. $850 at Net-a-Porter Buy

The Fresh Little Black Bag

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer $770, Jil Sander The Tangle Bag Jil Sander has a knack for turning even the most traditional items into interesting ones. This time they’ve transformed the shoulder bag with a knotted strap. $770 at Jil Sander Buy

The Disco Ball

$1,950, Miu Miu Sequin Shoulder Bag This Miu Miu bag is just like the brand — fun and playful. While this bag screams “PARTY,” it would look just as good with a pair of jeans and a sweater. Balance. $1,950 at Miu Miu Buy

The Classic

$798, Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Satchel You may (understandably) want to invest in a bag that looks timeless. The new Lee Radziwill (Jackie Kennedy’s sister) tote from Tory Burch is a good modern option. $798 at Tory Burch Buy

The New Work Bag

$790, Bloomingdales Longchamp Le Foulonne Leather Tote This bag puts in the work. It has two interior compartments to help you organize your life, and looks pretty good while doing it. $790 at Bloomingdales Buy

The Updated Basket

$2,790, Nordstrom Fendi Runaway Tartan Plaid Shopper After this summer on Instagram, it’s easy to feel basket fatigue. But Fendi is here to make you fall in love again. $2,790 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Never Know How Much Stuff You Need

$2,590, Moda Operandi Loewe Hammock Leather Tote At first glance, this bag is a normal top-handle triangle-shaped bag. But it folds out to become a pentagon-shaped bag that fits even more stuff. $2,590 at Moda Operandi Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.