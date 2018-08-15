14 Designer Bags to Buy This Fall (or at Least Stalk Online)

guides

14 Designer Bags to Buy This Fall

By
Photo-Illustration: Courtesy of the Retailers

As summer ends and everyone’s basket bags begin to fray, it’s time to think about fall shopping. Summer is for long days at the beach; fall is for getting stuff done. Summer is for nonchalantly throwing a bunch of fruit into a mesh sack; fall is for carefully packing your work tote the night before. If you’re starting to consider what you’ll be buying in September, it’s worth noting that the new crop of luxury bags for fall 2018 is pretty fun. From a neon-banana-printed bag from Prada to a beautiful and practical cross-body from Rag & Bone, there’s something for anyone who wants to make a statement. Shop our favorites below.

The Soon-to-Be “It” Bag

Danse Lente Shearling Mini Phoebe Bag
Danse Lente Shearling Mini Phoebe Bag
$400, Moda Operandi

Danse Lente is poised to become the next It-bag brand. Get ahead of the trend and snatch up this furry number now.

$400 at Moda Operandi
Buy

The Studded Option

Michael Kors x Yang Mi Whitney Large Studded Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors x Yang Mi Whitney Large Studded Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag
$428, Michael Kors

No, Michael Kors is not generally known for his punk-rock influences. This handbag is the beautiful exception.

$428 at Michael Kors
Buy

The Practical One

Atlas Shoulder Bag
Atlas Shoulder Bag
$595, Rag & Bone

The new Atlas bag unfolds to be completely flat, making it a necessity for anyone who is dedicated to packing in carry-ons. Bonus: it can be used as a top-handle bag or a cross-body.

$595 at Rag & Bone
Buy

The Origami-Inspired Option

Knot Handbag Pink
Knot Handbag Pink
$950, Acne Studios

Acne has added new colorful options to their classic Musubi bag collection.

$950 at Acne Studios
Buy

The New Bucket Bag

Trademark structured Leather Bucket Bag
Trademark structured Leather Bucket Bag
$628, Bergdorf Goodman

The bucket bag has experienced a renaissance in the past couple years. This one is sleek, cool, and Linda Fargo–approved.

$628 at Bergdorf Goodman
Buy

The Artsy Bag

Small printed leather top-handle bag
Small printed leather top-handle bag
$2,250, Prada

Prada’s latest collection felt like a Vegas-style rave. But this bag also recalls American pop-art like Warhol or Lichtenstein. Potato, potahto.

$2,250 at Prada
Buy

The Status Bag

Balenciaga Ville Tote
Balenciaga Ville Tote
$2,450, Net-a-Porter

Logomania is back and leading the pack is Balenciaga. So if you’re buying into the trend, this is the way to go.

$2,450 at Net-a-Porter
Buy

The New Lady Bag

Hunting Season Trunk Lizard and Suede Shoulder Bag
Hunting Season Trunk Lizard and Suede Shoulder Bag
$850, Net-a-Porter

Now that top-handles have had their moment, try a mini-bag in lipstick red. It’s also a bit more convenient to tote around.

$850 at Net-a-Porter
Buy

The Fresh Little Black Bag

The Tangle Bag
Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer
The Tangle Bag
$770, Jil Sander

Jil Sander has a knack for turning even the most traditional items into interesting ones. This time they’ve transformed the shoulder bag with a knotted strap.

$770 at Jil Sander
Buy

The Disco Ball

Sequin Shoulder Bag
Sequin Shoulder Bag
$1,950, Miu Miu

This Miu Miu bag is just like the brand — fun and playful. While this bag screams “PARTY,” it would look just as good with a pair of jeans and a sweater. Balance.

$1,950 at Miu Miu
Buy

The Classic

Lee Radziwill Satchel
Lee Radziwill Satchel
$798, Tory Burch

You may (understandably) want to invest in a bag that looks timeless. The new Lee Radziwill (Jackie Kennedy’s sister) tote from Tory Burch is a good modern option.

$798 at Tory Burch
Buy

The New Work Bag

Longchamp Le Foulonne Leather Tote
Longchamp Le Foulonne Leather Tote
$790, Bloomingdales

This bag puts in the work. It has two interior compartments to help you organize your life, and looks pretty good while doing it.

$790 at Bloomingdales
Buy

The Updated Basket

Fendi Runaway Tartan Plaid Shopper
Fendi Runaway Tartan Plaid Shopper
$2,790, Nordstrom

After this summer on Instagram, it’s easy to feel basket fatigue. But Fendi is here to make you fall in love again.

$2,790 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You Never Know How Much Stuff You Need

Loewe Hammock Leather Tote
Loewe Hammock Leather Tote
$2,590, Moda Operandi

At first glance, this bag is a normal top-handle triangle-shaped bag. But it folds out to become a pentagon-shaped bag that fits even more stuff.

$2,590 at Moda Operandi
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
14 Designer Bags to Buy This Fall (or at Least Stalk Online)