14 Designer Bags to Buy This Fall (or at Least Stalk Online)

basket bags begin to fray, it’s time to think about fall shopping. Summer is for long days at the beach; fall is for getting stuff done. Summer is for nonchalantly throwing a bunch of fruit into a mesh sack; fall is for carefully packing your work tote the night before. If you’re starting to consider what you’ll be buying in September, it’s worth noting that the new crop of luxury bags for fall 2018 is pretty fun. From a neon-banana-printed bag from Prada to a beautiful and practical cross-body from Rag & Bone, there’s something for anyone who wants to make a statement. Shop our favorites below.
Danse Lente Shearling Mini Phoebe Bag
$400, Moda Operandi
Danse Lente is poised to become the next It-bag brand. Get ahead of the trend and snatch up this furry number now.
Michael Kors x Yang Mi Whitney Large Studded Leather Convertible Shoulder Bag
$428, Michael Kors
Michael Kors is not generally known for his punk-rock influences. This handbag is the beautiful exception.
Atlas Shoulder Bag
$595, Rag & Bone
The new Atlas bag unfolds to be completely flat, making it a necessity for anyone who is dedicated to packing in carry-ons. Bonus: it can be used as a top-handle bag or a cross-body.
Knot Handbag Pink
$950, Acne Studios
Acne has added new colorful options to their classic Musubi bag collection.
Trademark structured Leather Bucket Bag
$628, Bergdorf Goodman
The bucket bag has experienced a renaissance in the past couple years. This one is sleek, cool, and
Linda Fargo–approved.
Small printed leather top-handle bag
$2,250, Prada
Prada’s latest collection felt like a Vegas-style rave. But this bag also recalls American pop-art like Warhol or Lichtenstein. Potato, potahto.
Balenciaga Ville Tote
$2,450, Net-a-Porter
Logomania is back and leading the pack is Balenciaga. So if you’re buying into the trend, this is the way to go.
Hunting Season Trunk Lizard and Suede Shoulder Bag
$850, Net-a-Porter
Now that top-handles have had their moment, try a mini-bag in lipstick red. It’s also a bit more convenient to tote around.
The Tangle Bag
$770, Jil Sander
Jil Sander has a knack for turning even the most traditional items into interesting ones. This time they’ve transformed the shoulder bag with a knotted strap.
Sequin Shoulder Bag
$1,950, Miu Miu
This Miu Miu bag is just like the brand — fun and playful. While this bag screams “PARTY,” it would look just as good with a pair of jeans and a sweater. Balance.
Lee Radziwill Satchel
$798, Tory Burch
You may (understandably) want to invest in a bag that looks timeless. The new Lee Radziwill (Jackie Kennedy’s sister) tote from Tory Burch is a good modern option.
Longchamp Le Foulonne Leather Tote
$790, Bloomingdales
This bag puts in the work. It has two interior compartments to help you organize your life, and looks pretty good while doing it.
Fendi Runaway Tartan Plaid Shopper
$2,790, Nordstrom
After this summer on Instagram, it’s easy to feel basket fatigue. But Fendi is here to make you fall in love again.
Loewe Hammock Leather Tote
$2,590, Moda Operandi
At first glance, this bag is a normal top-handle triangle-shaped bag. But it folds out to become a pentagon-shaped bag that fits even more stuff.
