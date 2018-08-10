The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Shutterstock/Getty

This week, celebrities flocked to parties, launch events, and movie premieres like Crazy Rich Asians, BlacKkKlansman, and Skate Kitchen in outfits that ranged from simple and chic to outrageously ornate. Kristen Bell went the minimalist route in an Arias white silk shift to the TCA Awards in Los Angeles while Kesha wore a matching Gucci set straight out of a Lisa Frank coloring book to a screening of her new documentary film. And Awkwafina swapped her Reem Acra gown for a raspberry party dress for the Crazy Rich Asians after-party in Los Angeles. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Subtle Sparkle: Laura Harrier and Pom Klementieff

Photo: John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shut/John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shut

At the BlacKkKlansman film premiere in Los Angeles, California.

Breeziest Beach Dresses: Rachel Zoe and Sylvana Ward Durrett

Photo: Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shuttersto/Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shuttersto

At Maisonette Market’s second annual Hamptons pop-up launch dinner in Sag Harbor, New York.

The Best Argument for Minimalism: Jessica Alba and Elisabeth Araujo

Photo: Mike Vitelli/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc/Mike Vitelli/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc

At the Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards in New York City.

Coolest Skate Punks: Yulita Zavada and Lexington Vanderberg

Photo: Jason Lowrie/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc/Jason Lowrie/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc

At the Bar Illegal takeover at Harvard & Stone in Los Angeles, California.

Most on Theme: Awkwafina

Photo: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstoc/Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstoc

At the Warner Brothers Pictures premiere of Crazy Rich Asians at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Most Heat Wave-Friendly Dress: Kristen Bell

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt/Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt

At the TCA Awards at the TCA Summer Press Tour in Los Angeles, California.

Best Necklines: Regina King, Khadija Neumann, and Alfre Woodard

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt/Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutt

At the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Annual Grants Banquet in Los Angeles, California.

Coolest Squad: Cast of Skate Kitchen

Photo: NOAM GALAI/Getty Images

Alex Cooper, Kabrina Adams, Dede Lovelace, Rachelle Vinberg, director Crystal Moselle, Jules Lorenzo, Jaden Smith, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Brenn Lorenzo at the Skate Kitchen New York premiere at IFC Center in New York City.

Most Mesmerizing Pattern: Kesha

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Apple Music

At a special fan screening of Rainbow — The Film hosted by Apple at the Metrograph in New York City.

Pinkest Power Suit: Elaine Welteroth // Sweetest Print: Reese Witherspoon

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AT&T

At the AT&T and Hello Sunshine launch celebration of Shine on With Reese and Master the Mess at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Best Way to Wear a Fall Outfit in August: Brooklyn Decker

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

At the #BlogHer18 Creators Summit at Build Studio in New York City.