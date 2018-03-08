The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Photo: Getty Images/Shutterstock

This week on the party circuit, Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu wore an elegant slip dress with just the right amount of color. Kim Kardashian West shared a poker table with Kris Jenner at a Texas hold’em event. And Laura Harrier wore our new favorite party dress at the BlacKkKlansman premiere after-party, posing for photos with Spike Lee and her co-star John David Washington. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Most Dapper: John David Washington // Best Athleisure: Spike Lee // Best Party Dress: Laura Harrier

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

At the after-party for the New York premiere of BlacKkKlansman at the BAM Lepercq Space in Brooklyn, New York.

Best Pop of Purple: Constance Wu

Photo: imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

At the Crazy Rich Asians film screening in San Francisco, California.

Glossiest: Kim Kardashian West

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

At the first annual “If Only” Texas Hold’em charity poker tournament benefiting City of Hope at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Most Regal Necklace: Indya Moore

Photo: Stewart Cook/FX/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

At the Fox Summer All-Star Party, TCA summer press tour in Los Angeles, California.

Sleekest Platform Heels: Alison Brie

Photo: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

At the Netflix Adult Animation Cocktail Party in Los Angeles, California.

Most Elegant Fringe: Julie Hillman

Photo: Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Architectural Digest & Sotheby’s celebrates Fort Street Studio in New York City.

Brightest: Shari Applebaum

Photo: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Aspen Art Museum 2018 PreviewCrush, at Baldwin and Casterline, Goodman Galleries in Aspen, Colorado.

Sweetest Black Dresses: Chloë Grace Moretz and Tovah Feldshuh

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

At the after-party for the New York screening of The Miseducation of Cameron Post at Cinema 123 in New York City.