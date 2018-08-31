The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

It’s the last Friday in August, which means the pre–Labor Day party circuit is almost over (and from here on out anyone who continues to wear white is technically a fashion rebel). This week, celebrities wore patterned dresses and crop tops by day and sleek black eveningwear by night. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Wood went for all-black looks at an activewear launch. Amandla Stenberg’s outfit was held together by buckles. And Marissa Meyer wore a psychedelic dress. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.
Best Dress: Sai De Silva
At the Dr. Barbara Strum Montauk pop-up spa in Montauk, New York.
Wildest Patterns: Marissa Mayer and Allison Speer
At the opening of the first West Coast Jeffrey store in Palo Alto, California.
Best Gym-to-Party Outfits: Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner
At the launch of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods at a private residence in West Hollywood, California.
Most Elegant: Nicole Kidman With Raynald Aeschlimann
At the launch of OMEGA’s “Her Time” exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Most Likely to Inspire an Emoji: Jourdan Dunn
At the Red Bull Music x Mangrove float at Notting Hill Carnival in London, England.
Sunniest: Maxwell
At the opening-night ceremonies for the U.S. Open held at the USTA Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City.
Nicest Sweetheart Neckline: Lili Reinhart // Best Use of Buckles: Amandla Stenberg
At Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.