The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

It’s the last Friday in August, which means the pre–Labor Day party circuit is almost over (and from here on out anyone who continues to wear white is technically a fashion rebel). This week, celebrities wore patterned dresses and crop tops by day and sleek black eveningwear by night. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Wood went for all-black looks at an activewear launch. Amandla Stenberg’s outfit was held together by buckles. And Marissa Meyer wore a psychedelic dress. Who wore the best look? Scroll to see everyone below.

Best Dress: Sai De Silva

Photo: Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

At the Dr. Barbara Strum Montauk pop-up spa in Montauk, New York.

Wildest Patterns: Marissa Mayer and Allison Speer

Photo: Drew Altizer

At the opening of the first West Coast Jeffrey store in Palo Alto, California.

Best Gym-to-Party Outfits: Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

At the launch of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods at a private residence in West Hollywood, California.

Most Elegant: Nicole Kidman With Raynald Aeschlimann

Photo: Courtesy of Omega

At the launch of OMEGA’s “Her Time” exhibition in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Most Likely to Inspire an Emoji: Jourdan Dunn

Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for Redbull

At the Red Bull Music x Mangrove float at Notting Hill Carnival in London, England.

Sunniest: Maxwell

Photo: Adrian Edwards/GC Images

At the opening-night ceremonies for the U.S. Open held at the USTA Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, New York City.

Nicest Sweetheart Neckline: Lili Reinhart // Best Use of Buckles: Amandla Stenberg

Photo: Todd Williamson/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

At Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.