How I Get It Done: A Live Event With the Cut

Next Wednesday, August 8, the Cut is bringing our How I Get It Done interview series to life at NeueHouse in New York City, where we’ll host three successful women as the evening’s panelists: Bobbi Brown, founder of the Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and Beauty Evolution empire; Rukmini Callimachi, New York Times foreign correspondent and Caliphate podcast host; and Dee Poku-Spalding, founder of the WIE Women Inspiration & Enterprise network.

The Cut’s president and editor-in-chief Stella Bugbee will ask the question posed in all How I Get It Done interviews: How do successful women get it all done in one day? We hope you join us. Here’s the event info:

• When: Wednesday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. Cocktails to follow.

• Where: NeueHouse, 110 E. 25th St., New York.

• Tickets: Available here for $30.

This event is produced in partnership with TUMI.