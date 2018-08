Photo: Hannah Whitaker

Three years ago, an artist with the Instagram handle @0h_heck looked down at her white Air Force 1 sneakers, which were worn out and covered in clay from her time in the studio, and realized that they sort of looked ceramic. She decided to try replicating designer shoes in clunky, coil-built, hand-painted detail, with uncanny results. We sent the 24-year-old Brooklyn-based ceramist five more to build.

