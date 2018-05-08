The Software Engineer Who Loves to Rollerblade

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Harpreet Singh Mann, Software Engineer

Are you on your lunch break?

Yes, my office is around the corner. I’m a software engineer at this start-up called Signifier. I’ve only been there about a year — before that, I was working in Toronto, which is the best city in the world, I believe.

So why did you come here?

I know, right? People keep saying “We’re trying to leave, and you’re coming into this country!” But I met a beautiful American woman. And that’s why.

What’s your impression of New York?

It’s awesome. But I do think Canada is a better country for Sikhs. Since I moved to the U.S., I’ve been assaulted twice for wearing my turban. Back at home, I have a Sikh friend who’s a member of federal Parliament. But I have found a wonderful Sikh community here — I try to go to temple in New Jersey or Queens once a week.

What else do you get up to in the city?

Well, I eat. Big fan of By Chloe. Do you know it? Their guac burgers are awesome. And I Rollerblade. If you ever see a dude in a turban Rollerblading around Manhattan — well, that’s probably me.

L i g h t n i n g R o u n d Age: 31.

Reading: Sapiens, by Yuval Noah Harari.

Watching: “I just finished The Handmaid’s Tale. Which is pretty …reflective of the current times. And Margaret Atwood really holds it down for Canada.”

Listening: “When I’m coding, I listen to ’90s rap: Mos Def, Common, Wu-Tang. But also alternative rock. And in the morning, I listen to Sikh religious hymns. It’s peaceful.”

*This article appears in the August 6, 2018, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!